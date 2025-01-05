Which jerseys are the Broncos wearing today in Week 18 vs. Chiefs?

The Denver Broncos will embark on their biggest game of the season in Week 18. What jerseys will they be wearing for the matchup? For the second time this year, the Denver Broncos will wear their iconic 1977 throwback uniforms, which were brought back into the rotation this year with the uniform overhaul.

And heck, even the field is throwing it back as well:

The Denver Broncos really have it all going for them here in Week 18. They're wearing the best uniforms in the NFL; the stadium is surely going to be sold out, it's going to be a win-and-in scenario, and it's going to come against a plethora of Kansas City Chiefs' backups.

This is also setting up to be a huge disappointment if the Denver Broncos were to get upset. With how much is going to be in their favor, we can't help but think of the flip-side of things. Anyway, Denver first wore their 1977 throwbacks back in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and ironically enough, that game also seemed to be the turning point of the season.

The Broncos were at risk of going to 3-17 against the Raiders, but a Patrick Surtain II pick-six really turned the tide in that game, and the Broncos now find themselves at 9-7 and on the cusp of making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The throwback uniforms have been so wildly popular this year that many have said they should be the permanent uniforms. If you ask me, that's the wrong take, as I think they'd get stale if we'd see them every week. The throwbacks are perfect for a situation and game like this, and in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL Season, the most important game for the Broncos since the Super Bowl, they're rocking with the best uniforms in the NFL.