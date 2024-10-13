Which jerseys are the Broncos wearing today in Week 6 vs. Chargers?
The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season, and they're going to be doing it in style. Well, a lot of Broncos fans aren't going to be thrilled to see the new uniforms return to the field after seeing the glorious throwbacks in Week 5 against the Raiders, but we're heading back to reality folks...
The Broncos are back to the all new Mile High Collection uniforms for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and we know based on their uniform release schedule that they will be wearing the "Sunset Orange" tops for this game against Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert, and company.
Denver Broncos wearing orange jerseys, blue pants vs. Chargers in Week 6
UPDATE: The Broncos announced on Twitter/X that they would be pairing up their orange uniform tops with their navy blue pants for the first time ever:
It's a little shocking based on how many home games every team plays each year, but the Broncos will only be wearing these Sunset Orange jersey tops five times this season. The Broncos will be wearing their throwback uniforms twice at home as well as the Midnight Blue tops in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns later this season.
What we don't know at the time of this post being written is what pants the Broncos will be wearing along with their orange tops. We've seen them wear the Sunset Orange jersey tops only one other time before -- in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers. In that game, the Broncos wore their white pants to go along with the orange tops, a very clean all-around look.
But for myself and others who are excited about the different uniform combination possibilities, this seems like the perfect week to potentially throw the navy pants on with the Sunset Orange tops for the very first time.
It would be a great on-field look in the afternoon in Denver with the sun beating down to have the Chargers with their white tops and yellow pants along with the Broncos having the orange tops and navy pants. Especially if the Broncos would throw white or orange socks along with that, but I'm getting a little too picky here.
This is an NFL uniform, not a Starbucks order. Get it together, man.
But again, for those who do care about the aesthetic of the game, it would be fun to see the Broncos wear those blue pants for the first time. What we don't really want or need to see is the Broncos pair the orange jerseys with orange pants. There is such a thing as too much orange, believe it or not, although I suppose I could be convinced it's okay if they wore white or navy socks.
We will keep this post updated as the Broncos announce their pants selection for the game, a decision that is made each week by the team captains and somehow isn't reported until later on Sunday.