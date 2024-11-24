Which jerseys are the Broncos wearing today in Week 12 vs. Raiders?
The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, but what uniforms will the team wear for their crucial divisional game? The Broncos released a new set of uniforms in the 2024 NFL Season, and they are clearly one of the best in the NFL. They also brought their desired 1977 throwback jerseys into the mix.
And in Week 5, when the Broncos and Raiders first played each other in 2024, Denver wore their throwback uniforms. It ended up being a blowout win, and it was only fitting that Denver beat Las Vegas in those uniforms.
What uniforms will Denver wear in Week 12?
Anyway, they have worn their navy blue helmets and white tops most often of any combination thus far in the 2024 season, and that will be their pick in Week 12. The pants are usually known on Sunday, so perhaps by the time you are reading this, we'll all know what pants the team is wearing. Denver actually wears their throwback uniforms one more time in Week 18 when they are home against the Kansas City Chiefs.
And in Week 13 on Monday Night Football, the Broncos will debut both their white helmets and their navy bue tops, which is one of their best looks of these new uniforms if you ask me. It is odd that they have worn the navy blue helmets and white jerseys significantly more than any other combination this year.
Denver is actually 2-4 this year when they wear the navy blue helmet and white jersey. And after Week 12, Denver will again wear them in Weeks 16 and 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Broncos will turn their attention to the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 after Week 12. The Broncos then go on their bye in Week 14 and will have the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 15. Following that, they are actually back on Thursday Night Football in Week 16 against the LA Chargers, at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, and finish up at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
If the Broncos end up making the playoffs, no one will give a rip what uniforms they decided to wear in the 2024 NFL Season.