Which Broncos had the highest PFF grades in Week 10 against the Chiefs?
The Denver Broncos played their hearts out in their Week 10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Who were the highest-graded players according to PFF? The PFF grades are out for the Broncos after Week 10, and here are the top-5 highest-graded players from the game:
John Franklin-Myers was the highest-graded Bronco from the game. In Week 10, he racked up one sack, three total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. He was also held on the play he sacked Patrick Mahomes. Rookie QB Devaughn Vele was in second place in in the PFF grades, and Vele did catch his first touchdown past in the first half of the game.
Vele should hopefully see more snaps as the 2024 NFL Season comes to an end. Rounding out the top-5 were DJ Jones, Patrick Surtain II, and Bo Nix. Nix outplayed Patrick Mahomes in this game; he completed 22/30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. When the team needed him to get into field goal position to win the game, he lead the drive beautifully and was able to convert a huge third down play to Courtland Sutton.
PFF grades can definitely be controversial at times, though. For example, one of the best players on the Broncos this year has been Zach Allen, who has objectively been a monster in 2024. However, his PFF grade is only a 59.5, so you have to wonder what their methodology is in giving Allen such a low grade.
Over the next few weeks, the Denver Broncos host the Atlanta Falcons, travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders, and host the Cleveland Browns. These next three games will get them into their bye week, and ideally, Denver wins all three. Frankly, they should, as the Broncos are better than each team, and their toughest matchup is easily the Falcons, but they get them at home, so that should give them an advantage.
The next few weeks are most certainly going to tell us what the Broncos will do this year. If they lose two games or all three, we can probably kiss their playoff chances goodbye, but if they manage to win two or all three, playoffs feel extremely likely.