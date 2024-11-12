Where does Broncos' Bo Nix rank among starting QBs in QBR after Week 10?
The Denver Broncos have gotten some efficient play from Bo Nix since the start of October. Where does the rookie passer rank in QBR? It may be confusing, but passer rating and quarterback rating are two different metrics by which QBs get ranked and evaluated at times. Bo Nix has an 82.9 passer rating this year.
Both passer rating and QBR can be misleading. To be fair to Nix, his playmakers have not done him many favors this year. Troy Franklin has dropped at least two long touchdown passes, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey was clearly at fault for Nix's interception in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Bo Nix ranks 26th in the NFL with his 82.9 passer rating. He's ahead of players like Caleb Williams, Gardner Minshew II, Will Levis, Daniel Jones, Deshaun Watson, and Jacoby Brissett.
Among starting QBs in the QBR statistic, Bo Nix has a 54.4 QBR, which ranks 20th in the NFL. This number is above guys like Jared Goff, Justin Fields, Geno Smith, Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams, and Gardner Minshew II.
As the Denver Broncos continue to build around Bo Nix, and as Nix continues to develop in the NFL, his numbers are going to increase. Since Week 3, he's got a 92.9 passer rating, and I'd imagine his QBR is also higher since Week 3 than the current season-long 54.4 figure.
At the end of the day, some of these numbers may not mean a lot to you, but QBs have to be evaluated somehow. Over the next few weeks, Denver faces three below-average defenses in Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Cleveland. This also puts them into their bye week. The hope is that the Broncos are able to win all three and get to 8-5 heading into the break. Getting to 8-5 probably sets them up for a 10-win season.
They'd still likely be in a good spot if they got to 7-6, which could put them in a great spot to win at least nine games this year. Overall, the Denver Broncos are in a great spot for the short and long-term and are seeing their rookie QB develop in a big way.