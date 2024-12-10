Where are Broncos picking in first round of NFL Draft approaching Week 15?
The Denver Broncos could end up picking very low in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Where does their first pick currently stand? We have been used to seeing the Denver Broncos pick very early in previous NFL Drafts, but this year could be a lot different. This team already has eight wins on the year, which was their win total from the 2023 NFL Season.
With four games remaining, them going at least 2-2 feels likely, and if that is the case, they'd have their first winning season since 2016 and their first double-digit winning season since 2015, when they won Super Bowl 50. Right now, the Denver Broncos are much closer to being a contender than being a rebuilding team.
The Denver Broncos are picking way down in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft
And as far as I am concerned, this team is a solid year ahead of schedule as well. Currently, in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos are picking 22nd overall.
In Tankathon's 2025 NFL Mock Draft, they send Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to the Broncos at pick 22. Depending on who you ask, the Broncos could target a tight end, left tackle, wide receiver, or even a defensive tackle with their first round pick.
Denver has more urgent needs on the offensive side of the ball, as they need a bell-cow running back, another wide receiver, and a starting-caliber tight end. Names in the first round that could fit these positions include Ashton Jeanty, Luther Burden, Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, and Colston Loveland.
If the Broncos managed to come away with one of these players in round one, they probably hit the nail on the head. Before the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, the Broncos will also get to dip into free agency a bit, so they could add a RB or WR during that time as well.
I would expect that the Broncos will not shy away from being aggressive, seeing as having a stud QB on a rookie deal is one of the biggest advantages in all of sports. And for QB Bo Nix, he is currently on pace to be yet another great, young QB in the NFL.
Denver won't waste any time trying to squeeze the most out of this window that they may have with a rookie QB, as if Nix keeps this up and signs a huge extension after the 2026 NFL Season, it could easily be worth well over $60 million per year. We're still over two seasons away from that, but this is how having a franchise QB works in the NFL.
As of now, the Denver Broncos are picking in the 22nd slot in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.