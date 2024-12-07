Broncos dream 2025 NFL Draft target might be just out of reach
Broncos Country has been absolutely sick of losing for the last eight years after getting used to having a playoff team basically every year for over three decades. So nobody's going to be all that upset if the Broncos can find a way to get into the playoffs this year and potentially miss out on some top 2025 NFL Draft talent as a result.
There are plenty of players who could end up being great fits for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but there's no player who is as obvious of a fit for what the team needs as Boise State's superstar running back Ashton Jeanty.
And he's probably going to be just out of reach, which has been a theme for Jeanty all season long, to be fair. The Boise State Heisman candidate has run for nearly 2,500 yards this season, averaging over 192 yards per game with 29 rushing touchdowns and 30 total touchdowns.
He would probably be dominating as a receiver this year as well, but there hasn't been much of a need. He had 43 catches for 569 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver just last season. The Denver Broncos could probably use Jeanty next week, much less next season.
Broncos ideal 2025 NFL Draft target Ashton Jeanty might be out of their range
There are no sure things when it comes to the NFL Draft, of course, but it certainly feels like there are certain situations around the NFL that will cause teams to take Jeanty higher than we're used to seeing running backs go in the draft these days.
The additions of Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, and Saquon Barkley have elevated already strong offenses in Green Bay, Baltimore, and Philadelphia respectively that there's no way other NFL teams aren't taking notice. Heck, you can go back to the Christian McCaffrey trade for the San Francisco 49ers and make the point about how important a running back like this is in today's NFL.
And perhaps not in every context, but certainly with a team like the Denver Broncos who could benefit drastically from the type of impact Jeanty makes on games.
Sean Payton has noted on a variety of occasions that he doesn't currently have a "joker" for his offense, a running back or tight end to cause mismatches and issues for the defense personnel wise in the passing game. Jeanty is obviously more of a difference maker in the running game, but imagine if the Broncos could add Jeanty to the offense along with a viable pass-catching weapon at tight end...
Now yes, it's possible to trade up. Yes, it's possible that Jeanty could just fall in the 2025 NFL Draft outright. But it's much more likely that the Broncos miss out due to the fact that they are in the playoff mix with five weeks left to play.