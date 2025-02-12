The Denver Broncos might be right on the cusp of Super Bowl contention. They must do these three things to truly get there, though. I think some Broncos' fans may be afraid to actually say that this team could become a true contender in 2025.

I mean, what is stopping them? I get that the prior lack of success could still be bringing the mood down a bit, but this is a new era of Broncos' football. They are a playoff team now, and that should be viewed as the bare-minimum expectation going forward.

If they do these three things, they could become Super Bowl contenders.

What must happen for the Denver Broncos to become Super Bowl contenders

1. Broncos must find an elite playmaker for the offense

They need at least one elite playmaker to take this offense to the next level. They don't have to go crazy this offseason. The one player who could immediately fit this role could actually be Tyler Warren in the 2025 NFL Draft. And just because I say one player here, doesn't mean I think the Broncos are only going to add one more playmaker.

Denver is very likely adding multiple new faces to the offense. They don't have to find the next Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson, but they do need someone on offense who is a true mismatch, and finding that player would allow the others to thrive. Whatever position it is, the Broncos have to find a player who truly embodies what it means to be elite.

2. Broncos must notably upgrade at least of of three positions on defense (ILB, DT, S)

At least two of the positions mentioned above will need upgraded on defense. If you ask me, ILB and DT are the ones I would pick. Denver should pursue a total package at DT and should not be scared to throw a ton of money at a top ILB in free agency. We saw just how much these positions being great benefitted the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

That wasn't a coincidence. With how stacked the DL class is in the 2025 NFL Draft, the solution at that position might come from the draft. If Denver has their eyes on the draft for DT, they may be willing to spend notable money on a top ILB in free agency like Zack Baun or Ernest Jones IV.

3. Bo Nix must take next step into MVP contender status

If the Denver Broncos hope to become Super Bowl contenders in 2025, much of it will fall on the shoulders of Bo Nix taking a leap into MVP contender status himself. Top QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson all made massive leaps in their second year in the NFL. Nothing is stopping Nix from breaking out even more in year two.

And it does seem like Denver got the type of player who knows what it would take to make a leap. Given how good he was as a rookie in 2024 with limited talent on offense, the ceiling then in 2025 may be insane.

Bo Nix has already proven a ton of people wrong with one of the best rookie QB seasons in NFL history. Can he do it again in 2025? If he does, the Broncos could become Super Bowl contenders.