The Denver Broncos could be a bit petty and try to steal a few free agents from the Kansas City Chiefs. Would these three players help the team? I am not sure the Chiefs thought they would get boat raced in the Super Bowl, but here we are.

Kansas City does have some major roster holes to figure out this coming offseason, and not only that, but they currently do not have a ton of cap space to use. The success of recent years may have caught up with them a bit in 2024.

This could allow a team like the Denver Broncos to make up some ground in 2025, and another way they could do this is signing some Chiefs' free agents. Let's dive into three KC free agents Denver could sign.

3 Chiefs free agents the Denver Broncos should try to sign in 2025

Nick Bolton, ILB

Nick Bolton might be the top ILB on the market this coming offseason. He's spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, and while he is a bit undersized and not always great in coverage, he is elite against the run and is a very intelligent and instinctual linebacker.

He would be a great fit in Denver, but with his importance to the Kansas City Chiefs, I do have to wonder if the Chiefs already have a plan in place to bring him back. If they don't, being able to snag Bolton from the Chiefs makes their defense that much weaker and the Broncos' defense that much stronger.

Justin Reid, SAF

Justin Reid would be a nice upgrade over PJ Locke III, who was terrible in 2024. Only turning 28 years old for the 2025 NFL Season, Reid had two interceptions, nine passes defended, and 87 total tackles for the Chiefs in 2024.

Like Nick Bolton, Reid is a crucial part of the defense, and the Chiefs' secondary did show some weakness at times this past season. Losing L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans hurt, so being able to snag someone like Justin Reid would really put the Chiefs' secondary in a bind.

Derrick Nnadi, DT

Derrick Nnadi has not missed a game since the 2020 NFL Season and has spent his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nnadi would be a high-end rotational piece along the Broncos' defensive line, and with the Chiefs tight on the cap, they may think that they could find a replacement in the NFL Draft. Denver needs to get a bit more stout along the interior of their defensive line in 2025 and beyond.

And with how dominant the Eagles' DL was in Super Bowl LIX, many of us are now thinking that a DT is firmly on the table in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft for the Broncos. Not only should they consider that, but they should also consider adding a body or two in free agency as well.