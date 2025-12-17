Updated NFL mock draft has Broncos landing the perfect offensive prospect

The Denver Broncos are going to go crazy next offseason, as they are poised to at least make a deep playoff run and are in an 'all in' mode with Bo Nix on his rookie deal. The team will have cap space to use and extra NFL Draft picks to swing a trade.

With Russell Wilson's contract totally off the books following 2025, Denver will be in one of the more resource-rich offseasons of any team, and might be in the best overall position given the 2025 success. Denver could also take to the 2026 NFL Draft to find a difference-maker on either side of the ball.

This roster is good enough for Denver to make a 'luxury' pick, but they could target a legitimate weapon on the offensive side of the ball, as it is easier to field a talented defense. On offense, it is more about development. This latest mock draft could give the Broncos the perfect offensive prospect...

Denver Broncos land the perfect offensive prospect in updated NFL mock draft

At pick no. 32 in PFF's NFL mock draft, the Denver Broncos see Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq fall right into their laps:

32. Denver Broncos: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon



Sadiq falls right into Denver’s lap at No. 32, and the Oregon tight end could ultimately come off the board much earlier than this. He leads all tight ends in the country with eight receiving touchdowns and ranks 15th at the position with 490 receiving yards, making him one of the most productive and dangerous pass-catching tight ends in the class. -- Max Chadwick

Kenyon Sadiq was actually teammates for a year with Bo Nix back in 2023, but he was not close to the player he is now. Sadiq is a rare tight end prospect in that he is a legitimate threat as a blocker and receiver. Usually, college tight ends coming into the NFL tend to not be as strong of a blocker as a receiver.

Sadiq is about 6'3" and 245 pounds, so he might be a tiny-bit undersized for the position, but he's a high-end athlete and offers blocking, which is just a rare combination. If Denver has the 32nd overall pick, it might not be super likely that Sadiq falls into their laps, but there is always a possibility it happens.

He'd be a huge missing piece to the offense and would fit that 'Joker" mold that Sean Payton has talked about.