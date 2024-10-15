Updated Denver Broncos' playoff odds approaching huge Week 7 game
The Denver Broncos sit at 3-3 on the year and have a legitimate shot to get to 5-3 in a couple of weeks. Where are their playoff odds at approaching Week 7? At this time last year, the Broncos were 1-5 and were starting a washed-up QB on a huge contract.
If nothing else, this team has some direction with a rookie QB under center, and we've seen a huge defensive improvment as well. The arrow is pointing up for the Denver Broncos, and over the next two games, Denver has a legitimate shot to get to 5-3. They get the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football and would then host the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.
Them getting to 5-3 feels like the absolute floor. Anyway, the good thing here is that the AFC does not seem nearly as strong as we thought it was to enter the season. Many teams like the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cincinnati Bengals among others just aren't that good. The Broncos may be a year too early to make the playoffs, but they aren't that far away at this point in time.
Where do the Broncos' playoff odds stand?
Right now, they are the 8th seed in the AFC playoff picture, so they're right in the middle. They're above teams like the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tennessee Titans. Denver is still in a decent position even with this loss, so a win could do them a ton of favors.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Broncos currently have a 41% chance to make the postseason in 2024. I can't imagine just how low that number was at this point last year when Denver was 1-5 on the season. A win would see Denver improve to 4-3 on the year and could propel them back into the playoff picture, at least temporarily.
You may think we're crazy for discussing playoff odds at the moment, but through six weeks, Denver has a legitimate shot, and as I said before, the AFC just isn't all that good this year. Over the next two weeks, the Broncos will likely play Spencer Rattler and Andy Dalton as their opposing QBs.
It's a pretty weak two-game stretch, but I guess with the Broncos, just about anything can happen. You have to like Denver's chances to an extent to make life hard for the rookie Rattler and the aging veteran Dalton. Them getting to 5-3 would make things very interesting down the stretch.