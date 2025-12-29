Updated AFC Playoff Picture keeps getting better for the Denver Broncos

The AFC Playoff Picture has just one more week to change before the seeds are locked in and before the playoffs begin. The Denver Broncos still stand atop the AFC, which would guarantee them the first-round bye and homefield advantage.

This could be the best chance that Denver has to win it all for years to come, as the NFL is a brutal reality sometimes, and year over year success is never guaranteed, so the Broncos really have to take advantage if what they have in front of them.

Let's dive into the updated AFC Playoff Picture following Week 17 action.

Updated AFC Playoff Picture following Week 17 action

(1) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have to just win in Week 18 to clinch the top seed in the conference, and there does seem to be a chance that the Los Angeles Chargers rest some of their starters now that the race for the AFC West is over.

(2) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have clinched the AFC East title thanks to a loss by the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 and a win by the Pats over the New York Jets. The Patriots are a great team, but the Denver Broncos match up nicely with them, so Denver might want to face the Pats at some point.

(3) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a scary team - they beat the Broncos in Denver by two touchdowns and could perhaps meet the Broncos again in the postseason. The Jags are likely winning the AFC South this year and settling into the no. 3 seed. They'd host the no. 6 seed if that was the case.

(4) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in Week 17 and are now in a 'win or go home' scenario with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. Pittsburgh and Baltimore are in that rare scenario where it's either a division title or no playoffs at all.

(5) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are 11-2 over their last 13 games after a shaky 0-3 start. Denver beat this team weeks ago, but the Texans are a juggernaut and could be on spoiler alert. The Broncos would probably be able to handle business here if the Texans were to come to Denver.

(6) Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers come to town in what could be a huge game - the Chargers could potentially rest some of their key starters since they can't win the AFC West, but either way, Denver winning this game guarantees the no. 1 playoff seed.

(7) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will have an uphill battle to climb in the AFC, as they could not complete the comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Pats are now AFC East champs, but the Bills do have a ton of experience in the playoffs and have advanced past the Wild Card Round in each playoff since 2020.