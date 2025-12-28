Forgotten Broncos' running back got the last laugh thanks to Chargers' loss

The Denver Broncos switched up their running back room in the 2025 NFL Offseason, drafting RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and doubling-down on the position in free agency by signing JK Dobbins to a one-year deal. Dobbins had just come off a 2024 season with the LA Chargers where he had over 900 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Dobbins began the year on fire and was actually on pace to have over 1,300 yards rushing, which would have been his first 1K season on the ground. Unfortunately, a foot injury in Week 10 has sidelined him since, but there is an outside chance he could return if the Broncos made it deep enough in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Chargers had since remade their RB room with Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton last offseason. Well, even though Dobbins is hurt, the Chargers probably made the wrong decision here, as Dobbins was a key part of Denver's offense.

JK Dobbins watched his old team help the Denver Broncos win the AFC West

The issue with JK Dobbins has never been talent - he's one of the best pure runners in the NFL and has always been very efficient on the ground, but he's not been able to stick on a team for the long-term due to injuries. Unfortunately, he got hurt earlier this year, but the veteran RB was still a key part of Denver's success this year.

AFC west! 👑 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 28, 2025

Frankly, JK Dobbins was the best and most consistent weapon that Denver had, and he's only 27 years old. From his perspective, it must feel very good that the team that didn't want him last year ended up helping his new team clinch a division title.

If nothing else, JK Dobbins seems to be an extremely liked teammate and someone who is a plus to have in the locker room. I do believe there is a realistic scenario in 2026 where Dobbins is back in the mix in the Broncos' RB room and is perhaps sharing the backfield in more of a 50/50 split with RJ Harvey, who has really come on in recent weeks.

However, the Broncos might not want to again run the risk of JK Dobbins getting hurt, as there is no indication that he can stay healthy for a full season, as he's never played more than 15 games in any season during his career.

Nonetheless, JK Dobbins can enjoy this AFC West title and thank his old team for helping that happen.