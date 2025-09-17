Upcoming QB matchups for the Denver Broncos give signs of huge hope

The Denver Broncos began to flip the script in Week 3 of the 2024 season. Can they do the same in Week 3 of the 2025 season? If nothing else, the Broncos avoided their third-straight 0-2 start. Sean Payton's teams typically start slow, as he is a .500 coach in the month of September.

However, Payton's teams really turn it on in October and November, and you truly hope that this happens, but that the Broncos can also get out of September in good shape. The team has been seen by many as an emerging contender.

And to be a contender, the Broncos have to take care of business against most of their opponents, period. Let's check out their upcoming QB matchups.

Can the Denver Broncos feast on some opposing quarterbacks?

Here are the projected quarterbacks the Denver Broncos are set to face in the coming weeks. Do they have a chance to go on a huge run in the middle of the season?

Week 3 - @ Justin Herbert

Week 4 - vs. Jake Browning

Week 5 - @ Jalen Hurts

Week 6 - vs. Justin Fields (London)

Week 7 - vs. Russell Wilson

Week 8 - vs. Dak Prescott

Week 9 - @ CJ Stroud

Week 10 - vs. Geno Smith

Week 11 - vs. Patrick Mahomes

Overall, the Broncos should truly be able to feast on some of their QB matchups. Of their upcoming nine games before the bye week, five are at home, three are away, and one is in London. The Broncos' schedule really favors them overall with this slate.

Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, and Patrick Mahomes are the three QBs of note on this list, but Mahomes hasn't played all that well thus far, and AFC West divisional matchups always tend to be close. Of the upcoming nine games, you hope that Denver wins at least six and gets to the bye week at a respectable 7-4.

That would absolutely keep them right in the mix for the AFC West, especially if they are able to beat the Chargers in Week 3 and the Chiefs in Week 11. No matter how you slice it; the Denver Broncos have to take advantage of the schedule they have, as this is the part of their season that is truly 'make or break.'