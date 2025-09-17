Broncos miss out on a perfect free agent fit thanks to this savvy AFC team

The Denver Broncos just saw what could have been a perfect free agency fit sign with another AFC team. This is beyond frustrating. George Paton, the Broncos' GM, has this 'next man up' mentality. It's almost over-doing how much he believes in drafting and developing from within.

What I am trying to say is that the Denver Broncos desperately need help at inside linebacker, but at the moment, it does not feel like the team is prepared to make an outside move, which is ridiculous. Sometimes, a position does call for urgent help.

But if Denver did have the intention of making a move, the best available free agent at the position just signed with a savvy AFC team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers just signed Ja'Whaun Bentley

On Tuesday, news broke that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be signing with their practice squad:

Former Patriots LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, who spent seven seasons in New England, is signing with the Steelers practice squad, per source.



Bentley now joins former Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/huDydlYB1V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2025

A potential fit with Bentley on the Denver Broncos made a lot of sense, but the team gets caught sleeping, as he heads to another AFC team instead. Bentley was cut by the New England Patriots earlier this offseason and had been on the open market for months.

The Broncos should have made this move, but for whatever reason, they clearly still believe in the guys they have in that room. The front office has made some mistakes at ILB this offseason, as their only notable move in the room was to sign Dre Greenlaw.

He's yet to see the field. Another huge mistake was banking on the healthy return of Alex Singleton and letting Cody Barton depart in free agency. It's abundantly clear that Denver should have kept Barton, not Singleton.

The ideal scenario here is that the Broncos are able to see Dre Greenlaw return to the lineup in Week 3, as this first matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is going to be for first place in the AFC West and could be a huge step in the Broncos potentially winning the division this year. A win over the Chargers prevents them from starting 3-0 in the division.