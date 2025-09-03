Unsurprising NFL analyst picks Denver Broncos to win the Super Bowl in 2025

The Denver Broncos do have what it takes to make a deep playoff run in 2025, but could they get to the Super Bowl?

Many have predicted big things for the Broncos in 2025, and a ton of predictions have poured in with the team winning the AFC West for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. You do have to wonder if all of this offseason hype will come back to bite the team, as the expectations are considerably higher than they were at this point in 2024.

Well, a notable Broncos believer is taking the team's predictions to new heights for 2025.

Adam Rank thinks Denver beats Philadelphia in Super Bowl LX

Adam Rank has a concise take on the Broncos beating the Eagles in Super Bowl LX in the 2025 season:

Broncos over Eagles. Sean Payton completes the turnaround of the Broncos by claiming the franchise's first Super Bowl since Von Miller led the team to a Lombardi in Super Bowl 50. Once again, it's the defense that carries the day -- but with much better support from Bo Nix than Peyton Manning supplied to Denver 10 years prior.

Yes, he is predicting the team to win the Super Bowl, and it would be a bit poetic, as it would be 10 years since the Broncos' last title and would be in the same Levi's Stadium. It does almost sound too good to be true, and it would be an insanely challenging task.

Denver has been to the playoffs just once since 2015 and have won zero playoff games since that title. Furthermore, just about everything would have to go right for Denver to win it all in 2025. Not only would Bo Nix have to take a big enough leap, but the defense would have to play better, and the injuries would have to remain at a minimum.

Sure, there isn't anything to say that the Broncos can't do it, but the Broncos winning it all in 2025 seems a bit much.