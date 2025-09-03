3 Titans starters the Broncos would love to have for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos face the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Which of their starters would the team love to have?

The Titans don't have a great roster, and it is actually quite below-average, but if their rookie QB ends up being a hit, they could enjoy a similar season that Denver did in 2024. Anyway, Tennessee does have some talented players on their roster and in the starting lineup.

Approaching Week 1 of the 2025 season, the Broncos might wish that they have a few Titans starters on their team.

These Titans starters would be great to have on the Denver Broncos for 2025

Cody Barton, LB

Many Broncos fans did want the team to re-sign Cody Barton and instead part ways with Alex Singleton, but they did the complete opposite. Barton is younger, better, and not coming off of a torn ACL, so having him in the lineup would really be a nice little bonus. The change can't be reverse, and Denver will have to hope that Singleton stays on the field, but you have to wonder if they are regretting letting Barton leave with both Singleton and Dre Greenlaw dealing with injuries this offseason.

Johnny Hekker, P

Johnny Hekker is one of the most experienced punters in the NFL, and the Broncos have a rookie punter in Jeremy Crawshaw. With how good the Broncos could be in 2025, having subpar punting would really make things annoying and could even impact the outcomes of certain games. While Crawshaw could be quite good, having a veteran punter in the mix would at least raise the floor of the special teams unit, which Denver is expected to excel in during the 2025 season.

Calvin Ridley, WR

Calvin Ridley has hit the 1,000-yard mark in three of his six seasons in the NFL. Over the past two seasons with the Jaguars and Titans, Ridley has caught 140 passes for 2,033 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He's not missed a game during this stretch and would be the most productive player in the Broncos' WR room at the moment. Sure, Ridley isn't a top-10 player at the position or anything, but he's proven to be a good player and has averaged 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns across a 17-game season during his NFL career.