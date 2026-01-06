Underrated Broncos player broke a team record without anyone realizing it

You probably don't have his jersey hanging in your closet, but Denver Broncos safety Devon Key is quietly one of the most important players on the team.

Especially during the 2025 season, Key took a huge step forward in his role with the Denver Broncos on special teams. The NFL changed its kickoff rules once again, meaning more kickoff returns and the need for guys to stop the opposing kick returner.

That's exactly what Key has been for the Broncos this season. Almost every kickoff return for the opposing team this season, you can see either number 26 or number 34 coming into your frame. Devon Key and JL Skinner have been outstanding all year for the Broncos on special teams, but Key ended up breaking a franchise record without anyone even realizing it.

Devon Key sets Denver Broncos special teams tackling record without anyone realizing it

Devon Key finished with 26 special teams tackles, breaking the #Broncos record of 24 set by Keith Burns in 2000 and 2003. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) January 5, 2026

First of all, anytime you get the chance to shout out Keith Burns, you've got to do it. The guy was one of the best special teamers to ever do it, and as you can see, he posted 24 special teams tackles on multiple occasions.

That's insane.

Devon Key had an extra game to break Burns's record, but that doesn't really matter. Having 26 special teams tackles in an NFL season is an extremely rare accomplishment these days, and Key should have gotten a first-class ticket to the Pro Bowl games in Santa Clara.

A trip to the Super Bowl as the AFC champions would be a good way to make up for that.

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said that the Broncos view Key as a Pro Bowler in their building, and he did make it as a first alternate. But such a great accomplishment deserves to be more than just an afterthought or footnote on the season.

As it turns out, the Broncos might be counting on Key a bit more in the postseason than expected. Not only on special teams, but Key had to fill in defensively when PJ Locke went down with an injury against the Chargers. The Broncos already are playing without Brandon Jones, so we're fixing to find out if Key is going to have to play even more defense to help the Broncos reach Santa Clara.

It's another testament to the Broncos identifying and developing talent from the top to the bottom of the roster. Key was someone who was cast off by a number of teams before coming onto the Broncos' practice squad, working his way from the scout team to the 53, and making himself indispensable on special teams. And now, he's made his mark in the franchise's history.