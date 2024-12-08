Troy Franklin leads 4 young Broncos who could explode in final four games
The Denver Broncos have gotten a massive impact out of their 2024 rookie class but we've started to see a number of other young players on this roster step up in a big way over the last month. With the team on a bye in Week 14, it's a great opportunity to reset and reflect on what we've seen before but also do a little bit of manifesting for the home stretch.
Of course, the primary objective for the Broncos right now is just to win games. Statistics and where the production comes from is a cherry on top of it all. But if this team is going to compete in 2024 and beyond, we need to see even more involvement from some of these young players as the season rolls along.
Which young players have a chance to really explode over the final four games of the season?
Troy Franklin, young offensive weapons could explode in final month of 2024
1. Audric Estimé, running back
It's been well-documented at this point that the Broncos desperately need a spark in the running game. They got some timely big runs from Jaleel McLaughlin against the Cleveland Browns, but the script has got to call for more of rookie running back Audric Estimé going forward.
Estimé is a player the Broncos were really high on in the pre-draft process and someone they might be able to lean on when it comes to the playoff run here in December. In games against the Chiefs, Raiders, and Browns, starting running back Javonte Williams had a combined 13 carries for 0 yards and a touchdown.
It's not acceptable production from your RB1 even though Williams is reliable in pass protection. It's time for the Broncos to commit to making Estimé their featured back with Jaleel McLaughlin spelling him.
2. Troy Franklin, wide receiver
Another rookie who needs a few more opportunities each game is fourth-round pick Troy Franklin. We've seen Franklin start to heat up a little bit in recent weeks, but the unfortunate reality is that he and Bo Nix have not been able to connect on the deep ball here at the NFL level.
It's been so uncharacteristic of those who, who hooked up all the time on deep passes when they were teammates with the Oregon Ducks. Whatever these guys need to do to bring that magic back, they've got to do it.
This is the one we're really just manifesting at this point. The deep ball opportunities have been there almost all season for Nix and Franklin, but they just haven't been able to get the timing right. I'm making a bold prediction that over the last month of the season, we get at least four plays of 30 or more yards from this combination.
3. Marvin Mims, wide receiver
The resurgence of young receiver Marvin Mims since the trade deadline has been beyond encouraging. The Denver Broncos coaching staff took it upon themselves to get Mims more involved in the offense, and he's responded by making big plays.
Whether he's getting involved out of the backfield or being used more in a traditional sense, the confidence Mims is building is going to lead to an absolute explosion over the last month of the season. Despite being targeted more than twice in just eight of his career games thus far, Mims already has two 100-yard performances.
More targets should be on the way for one of the Broncos' most dynamic offensive weapons.
4. Jonah Elliss, outside linebacker
We'll flip it to the defensive side of the ball for our last name here, especially because this is a great opportunity to highlight what Jonah Elliss has been doing lately. Elliss has a sack in three straight games for the Broncos and already has five sacks this season.
Hear me out here -- could Elliss end up with 10 sacks this season?
The Broncos are playing him roughly 30-40 percent of the snaps defensively right now, and if that continues, he's going to have to be wildly efficient on those snaps. But given the rate he's getting to the QB on pass rushing reps, it's not out of the question.
Even if Elliss can split the difference and get to eight sacks as a part-time player in his rookie season, it would be a massive win.