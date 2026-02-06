Troy Franklin just made a declaration that every Broncos fan needs to hear

The Denver Broncos saw a ton of players play the best football of their careers in 2025, and the massive successes this year should only further set the stage for an even better 2026 season. While nothing was perfect, a lot of young players made some strides, and it's important to remember that the development process for certain players takes time.

Heck, left tackle Garett Bolles, in year nine, just played the best football of his career. However, someone like Quinn Meinerz has come on a little quicker, for example, as he's been a first-team All-Pro in his fourth and fifth years in the NFL. No matter how you slice it, every single player in the NFL develops a differently.

This remains the case for Troy Franklin, the Broncos' second-year wide receiver who did make some strides in 2025. While he's clearly not a polished product yet, there was an obvious jump from his rookie season, and he's already outlining some major goals for 2026.

Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin has incredibly lofty goals for the 2026 season

Troy Franklin was chatting with Luca Evans of The Denver Post on Thursday and had a few outstanding things to say about what his goals are for the future:



“I’m going to get a 1,000-yard season,” Franklin told The Denver Post Thursday, in between rounds at Super Bowl Radio Row in San Francisco. “I’m going to double up the touchdowns. And receptions, I need to probably get about 80 or 100.”



The 6-foot-3 receiver ended his second season in Denver weighing around 184 pounds, he said; he said he plans to add roughly 10 pounds in the offseason and report to training camp at 195.

In year, one, Troy Franklin finished with the following:



28 receptions

263 yards

2 touchdowns



However, in 2025, he more than doubled his production across the board:



65 receptions

709 yards

6 touchdowns

Mind you, he just wrapped up his age-22 season, so he's still young by NFL standards, and if the growth from 2024 into 2025 is any indication, Franklin hitting 1,000 yards feels like a strong possibility. Sure, there were still some frustrating drops at times, but that doesn't take away from the development and the big picture truth that he's trending in the right direction.

Franklin also indicated that he plans on adding about 10 more pounds, which is a great thing too hear. Franklin was a very slender frame coming into the NFL, and adding more mass generally allows wide receivers to be more physical at the line and separate more efficiently. Courtland Sutton is a great example of this - he's a big-bodied player and has really excelled at being able to separate down the field with his large frame.

The idea that Franklin could come into year three weighing around 195 pounds, standing at 6-3, and having a notable breakout season the year prior does sound extremely encouraging if you're a Broncos fan. Denver has been missing more consistent contributors in the wide receiver room for years now, and it's likely going to force the front office into making a major move for someone at the position this offseason.

But the entire room is going to get better if Franklin makes these strides and turns into a complete player at the position.