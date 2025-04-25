Travis Hunter will return to Colorado to face Broncos after blockbuster trade

A blockbuster trade in the 2025 NFL Draft has Heisman Trophy winner and arguably the best rookie in the incoming class -- Colorado's Travis Hunter -- returning to the state of Colorado in 2025. Unfortunately, Travis Hunter will not be returning to the great state of Colorado as a member of the Denver Broncos. He will be coming back as a visiting member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars were initially slated to pick 5th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft but struck a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns for the 2nd pick, and brought the dual-threat Hunter to join Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and the new-look Jaguars in Duval County.

Travis Hunter coming back to Colorado...to face off against the Broncos

There weren't really many players in the 2025 NFL Draft class worth moving heaven and earth to go and get, but Travis Hunter was one of them.

Hunter has been compared to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani for his ability to play both ways, and not just to play both ways, but to truly be an elite full-time player at multiple positions. It's something the NFL has never seen before, and first-year GM James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen obviously felt like they wanted a front row seat.

How will the Broncos (or other teams, for that matter) deal with a player like Hunter? We'll have to wait and see how the Jaguars will actually use him both ways, but he does offer a true starting-caliber player at multiple positions, which is likely why the Jaguars were willing to trade so much to go and get him.

Nobody in Broncos Country was delusional enough to think that the Broncos could actually get Hunter, but there were reports that the Broncos actually did call and ask about the price to get him.

That would have been steep, probably borderline Russell Wilson-esque to move up from 20 to 2nd overall. As much as you would have loved to see Hunter in orange and blue, at least we'll get to see him in Denver once in his rookie season.