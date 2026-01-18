Tony Romo said what everyone in the media needs to admit about Bo Nix

It's about time the entire NFL media world admits what Tony Romo said about Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix after the team's 33-30 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

It wouldn't be accurate to say that the NFL media world is "split" over Bo Nix, who has been a polarizing player for the entirety of his first two NFL seasons, because Nix still has a ton of doubters and detractors of his abilities. But there is one thing nobody can deny, which is his clutch factor.

Nix has been absolutely instrumental in the Broncos winning 14 regular season games and now advancing to the AFC Championship, and it's a shame he's going to miss the rest of the year with a fractured bone in his ankle. But Tony Romo finally admitted something about Nix, and everyone else in the media world needs to follow suit.

Tony Romo says Broncos QB Bo Nix moving up the ladder after win vs. Bills

"These are the games that change the pantheon of where you're going to rate quarterbacks."@tonyromo had high praise for Bo Nix after the Broncos win over the Bills. pic.twitter.com/GhjHcbY5Rv — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 18, 2026

Romo, in this postgame clip, compared what Nix did against Allen to what Joe Burrow did in his second NFL season back in 2021. And Romo stopped short of saying Nix has entered the next "pantheon" of NFL quarterbacks, but this playoff win was a massive step in that direction.

The bottom line is the fact that it's time for the rest of the NFL world to admit what Romo is saying here. That Nix belongs in the discussion, first and foremost, but that what he's doing is not just a blip on the radar. It's not one or two outlier games. It's not a five-game stretch at the end of a season like Drew Lock had. It's not a Linsanity or Tebow Time type of run.

This is a player who has been doing this consistently for two full seasons and now the playoffs. Once again, it is just absolutely gutting to know that he's not going to get the chance to continue writing that legacy for himself.

The job for the Denver Broncos is not finished, but after welcoming the CBS duo of Romo and Jim Nantz to Denver a variety of times this season, Nix has been able to show what he can do out there on a massive national stage. And Romo has seen Nix in person more than most of Nix's detractors have actually watched him on TV this season.