This unknown running back prospect could round out strong Broncos rushing trio

The Denver Broncos are set to run back their starting and backup running back duo from last year, after JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey were one of the elite one-two duos in the league. Before Dobbins went down, he was top-five in the league in rushing yards per game, while Harvey was authoring one of the best scoring seasons a rookie has ever had in the NFL.

The Broncos' rushing attack fell off the face of the earth once Dobbins went down in Week 10, with Harvey struggling to be a bell cow, and neither of the duo of Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie being able to step up and provide more. This made it clear that the Broncos should add a better third back, but they passed on doing so in pre-draft free agency.

Adding a back on day three could be the perfect scenario for the Broncos and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb ahead of his first year calling plays. The 2026 NFL Draft is deep at running back, which could present a few interesting opportunities for Denver to go out and get a piece that can elevate their running back room.

The NFL has seen several cases of success with day three running backs in recent years, including Washington's Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The Broncos could find their own Croskey-Merritt in the 2026 NFL Draft, and one prospect stands out among the rest.

The Denver Broncos could round out their running back trio by drafting North Dakota's Barika Kpeenu

When looking for a day three NFL Draft prospect to fill out their running back group, they should strongly consider looking at North Dakota's Barika Kpeenu, one of the more unknown but interesting prospects in this year's draft. Kpeenu did not receive an invitation to the Scouting Combine, but that hasn't stopped him from gaining momentum as a prospect heading into the draft. In fact, ESPN tagged him as one of the seven fastest-rising draft prospects:

"Why he rose: While his 4.68-second 40 at North Dakota State's pro day will cause some to pause, Kpeenu gained 10 or more yards on 17% of his runs this past season. He had two 100-yard rushing games last season in which he carried the ball fewer than 15 times (14 carries for 116 yards against Illinois State and 10 for 107 against St. Thomas). Teams also liked what they saw and heard from him at the American Bowl.



What they're saying: 'I'd take a flyer, he's strong, finishes runs, tough and will commit in pass protection.' -- NFC running backs coach"

A 4.68 40-yard dash is fairly concerning for a running back, but Kpeenu is a driven runner who excelled at maximizing yards last year, which is far more of a talent than it is a skill that can be taught. He stands at a shorter 5'10", but packs a significant punch at 213 lbs, which helps him continue his rushes after initial contact, which was a major concern for Denver after Dobbins went down.

Over 121 carries as a senior, Kpeenu rushed for 1,005 yards, hauled in 247 receiving yards, and scored 21 total times. His senior campaign came off an 840-yard season his junior year, scoring eight times. He has been a significant contributor to a flagship FCS program for a few years now, and the experience he brings to the table helps round out a solid draft profile. In his four years as a Bison, he saw 13 playoff games, including being a key piece to their 2024 title team.

Kpeenu is also a willing and able pass blocker, which is pivotal in a play-action heavy system. Harvey struggled at pass protection last year, which forced Denver to play Badie more than anyone would have liked to. A pass-protecting back who can also provide rushing value would be an incredibly welcome addition to this group.