This stat shows the Broncos set NFL history in the trenches in 2025

The 2025 season has been historic for the Denver Broncos for plenty of reasons, and the team might not be done yet. The Broncos secured their second straight playoff appearance, rewriting certain parts of team history along the way. Not only just with tying their single-season record in wins, but the Broncos also set records in several different ways.

When looking at the strength of the Denver Broncos, heading into the year, everyone knew their season would come down to the trenches. On paper, the Broncos have the best offensive line before, and their defensive line is not far behind. The expectations were high for these units, and why did they delivered.

Weekend and week out, the strength of the Broncos was how they were able to control the line of scrimmage. Even as injuries mounted on their offensive line, the Broncos are still able to maintain their incredibly strong play. Denver played so well at the line on both sides of the ball that they may go down as one of the best teams in football history in this regard.

The Broncos set NFL history this season with their play at the line of scrimmage

With all the credit in the world to Vance Joseph, Zach Streif, Jamar Cain, and all the other Broncos coaches involved in their play in the trenches, the Broncos were historically good in 2025. Denver's sack differential ended at an absurd +45, meaning they sacked the quarterback 45 more times than their quarterbacks were sacked. The 1992 Saints posted a +42 mark, which the Broncos were able to beat by a healthy margin.

Watching the Broncos play week in and week out, the identity of this team was up the middle. They dominated most of their opponents in this regard and rode this domination to the top overall seed in the AFC. If the Broncos go on a run through January, it’ll be thanks to their dominating line of scrimmage.

Not only were the groups as a whole elite, but multiple players had dominating seasons of their own. Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz were both honored with first-team All-Pro recognitions, which gives the Broncos an absurd 40% of the first-team All-Pro offensive line recognitions.

On the other side, Zach Allen turned in one of the best seasons a defensive lineman has ever had in Denver. Much like the other two, he received the first team All-Pro honors and led the league in quarterback hits. He’s quickly turning into one of the best defensive players in Broncos history and was a catalyst behind Denver’s elite sacking performance.