Denver Broncos final injury report ahead of Divisional Round against Bills

Every NFL team remaining in the playoffs is banged up, but the Broncos may be one of the healthiest. This is simply the nature of the game of football, but we have seen Denver emerge as one of the least-injured teams in the NFL since Sean Payton took over back in 2023.

The team's injury report ahead of their first playoff game in a decade is about as good as you could hope for, and it's a stark contrast to the Buffalo Bills, who have seen the WR room and secondary, among other players and positions, take a huge hit with injuries.

The Broncos host the Bills on Saturday, so the final injury reports were on Thursday. Let's check out how the Broncos look ahead of this massive showdown.

Denver Broncos' bill of health ahead of Divisional Round is rather clean

The Denver Broncos are about as healthy as you can possibly get ahead of the Divisional Round:

John Franklin-Myers had a hip injury that seemed to impact him for a few weeks, but he was full all week and likely doesn't have any sort of snap count for the Divisional Round. Dre Greenlaw hurt his hamstring against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was full on Thursday, so he should be very close to 100%. This isn't the first injury for Greenlaw this year, though, and between his previous quad injury and a one-game suspension, Denver has seen him on the field for just eight games this year.

Both Drew Sanders and Lucas Krull have been on IR but got some work this week, so if the Broncos advance, Denver could see one or both of them return for the AFC Championship Game. Besides who is listed here, other starters in Brandon Jones, Luke Wattenberg, and JK Dobbins remain out.

Both Wattenberg and Dobbins seem to have a shot to return this year, and the much-awaited return of Dobbins could happen as early as the AFC Championship Game. Jones' pec injury leaves him unlikely to return this year.

Overall, the Broncos are in good health, and a huge thing to note here is that there are only four players listed on the report, so we can logically infer that every other player on the roster is as healthy as they can possibly be for it being this late in the season.

Denver's health edge over Buffalo could give them a huge advantage on Saturday.