These three Broncos need to show up in a major way against the Bills

Denver's home matchup with the Bills is their biggest matchup in over a decade, and the Broncos need to rise to the moment. Denver's roster is built on the success of its secondary pieces and role players, which has been a solid bet for them for the majority of the season. With their season on the line every game for the rest of the season, they can't lose them now.

Denver's offense has taken on an identity of not having a true number one at any of its offensive skill positions, and it has come in handy several times. The Broncos have had five different leading receivers for an individual game, a pair of leading rushers, and can work multiple different pieces into and out of their game plan each week. Defensively, the team has a top guy at every spot, and in some cases has multiple top guys.

With this interesting roster construction comes a few risks, and those risks will be under the spotlight this week against the Bills. In particular, the Broncos need three players to have a big game to ensure that they are moving on to the AFC Championship. If not, Denver will find themselves as a one-and-done at the hands of the Bills for the second straight year.

These three Broncos need to have a major performance this week

3) Jonathon Cooper

Cooper had gone relatively quiet to end the regular season, and the Broncos simply cannot have that this week against the Bills. The Broncos are going to need to get Josh Allen on the ground early and often, and Cooper needs to be a major piece to that equation. Cooper had just half of a sack after the bye week, following a 7.5 sack start to the season. If Cooper is quiet in this game, the Broncos could look to move on from his contract this spring.

2) PJ Locke

Locke was burned early and often against the Bills last year, and is a major reason the Broncos went out and got Talanoa Hufanga. With Brandon Jones still sidelined, the Broncos need Locke to step up in a major way this week and avenge his brutal playoff performance from last year. If Locke can turn in a solid game, the Broncos might be able to limit the Buffalo offense and keep the game in front of them.

1) Troy Franklin

When Troy Franklin has turned in strong performances this year, the Broncos' offense has shown up in a major way. The Broncos are going to need their offense to be explosive this week and put points on the board, and Sean Payton should look to Franklin for his explosiveness. In games in which Franklin received at least 40 yards, Denver scored over 20 points each time except for one (Thursday Night Football against the Raiders). If the Broncos can cross the 20-point mark in this game, they'll have a serious chance.