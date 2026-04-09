This NFL Draft prospect could force projected Broncos starter into camp battle

The Denver Broncos' roster feels fairly set heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, but there are more than a few positions on the depth chart that are far from solidified. The majority of their roster from 2025 will be returning, but the notable departure of John Franklin-Myers leaves a major hole on the defensive line. Franklin-Myers played roughly half of the Broncos' defensive snaps, but was a major disruptor in the offensive backfield.

The Broncos have their own internal options to fill his shoes on the line, including Eyioma Uwazurike and Sai'vion Jones. Both saw decent playing time last season, and Uwazurike made a few major plays when on the field and provided a level of hope that he could step up into a larger role this year.

Jones is a fairly projectable defensive end, but the Broncos have shown they are more than willing to take it slower on the defensive front with their draft prospects. Jones saw just 33 defensive snaps last year, which came out to roughly 20% of the snaps in games he was active. He could see a bigger role this year, but even Uwazurike mostly sat for two years before making his mark.

Naturally, Uwazurike feels like the logical next man up to fill JFM's role on the defense. However, different opportunities might present a different path for the Broncos to take. Despite only starting to see the field at regular intervals last year, the Iowa State product is already entering the final year of his initial rookie contract with the Broncos.

Broncos' general manager George Paton might not want to find himself in the same situation for the second year in a row: needing to find a replacement rotational piece on the defensive line heading into the season. There could be a scenario where the Broncos instead draft a defensive lineman to compete with Uwazurike, and it could be enough to signal the end of his tenure with the Broncos.

Denver Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike could be staring down a camp battle if the team drafts Missouri's Chris McClellan

Chris McClellan is one of the more interesting defensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, and could be the perfect fit for a Broncos line that needs new life. At an imposing 6'4", 313 lbs, McClellan can clog up a defensive line, and can occupy multiple blocks at once. He was successful at getting into the offensive backfield during his time in college, and the skill should be able to translate to the NFL.

The initial pushback here would likely be that McClellan is built to be more of a defensive tackle, especially considering his 5.05 40-yard time, while Uwazurike worked as a defensive end for the Broncos last year. Denver has struggled mightily in the run game, and McClellan is a strong run stuffer who played the majority of his snaps up the middle last year.

Denver's inability to stop the run cost them several times, especially against the Jaguars, and almost cost them in the playoffs against the Bills. With a major role on the defensive line wide open, the Broncos can shift the focus of that spot from complementary pass rush to a major run stopper, or at least someone skilled in that spot.

The issue has been that when Zach Allen is off the field, the Broncos' effective run stoppers really end with Malcolm Roach and DJ Jones. Adding McClellan to the groups can add incredible depth and help address a major issue. Pass rush is the furthest thing from an issue for Vance Joseph's group, which could allow them to find new ways to defend the run better.