This key Chargers injury might have just changed the 2025 AFC West race

The AFC West is arguably football's most entertaining race halfway into the 2025 season. With three teams considered to be playoff favorites, the divisional race is still very much up in the air between the Broncos, Chiefs, and Chargers. Considering that four games are remaining between the three teams, the AFC West could be the division to watch down the stretch of the year.

The Chargers got out to an early lead in the division, but injuries have shifted the outlook of their season considerably. Los Angeles is currently down both of their top running backs, the highest-paid tackle in football, and has had several other key players banged up throughout the year, but they were dealt maybe their biggest injury blow this past week. On top of all of their injuries, the Chargers lost maybe their best player on Sunday afternoon.

Tackle Joe Alt has been one of the best players in all of football the past few years. Alt has consistently been one of the premier pass-blocking tackles since he debuted last season, and was having another stellar season, cementing himself as a truly elite tackle. After his latest injury on Sunday against the Titans, Justin Herbert must learn to live life without both of his tackles.

Joe Alt's injury just flipped the AFC West race on its head

Joe Alt sustained a significant injury to his right ankle on Sunday. The team is calling it a "sprained ankle", and he is set to undergo season-ending surgery on the injury. Alt was rolled up on in the second quarter of the Chargers' 27-20 win over the Titans, and needed to be carted off the field. For Alt, this is his second injury to his right ankle, but he won't be able to return from this one in 2025.

For the Chargers, this is just another example of injuries coming in bunches. The Chargers are now down both of their top running backs, with no return in sight for either, their top two tackles, and several key defensive players. As the mighty Chiefs are regaining form and the Broncos are running their win streak to six, the most important Chargers are dropping like flies.

The Chargers are likely a safe third bet to win the division this season after their recent batch of injuries. Every NFL team deals with injuries, but these are getting to be too much for the Chargers to overcome. Herbert has been routinely leading the team in rushing, but needing to do that with a makeshift line and no real running threat behind him spells disaster, or worse, for Herbert and the Chargers.