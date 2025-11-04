Broncos' Monday injury report could paint a bleak picture for Week 10

The Denver Broncos are now 7-2 on the season and have won six games in a row. They are tied with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts for the best record in the NFL, and are also tied with the Patriots with a league-leading six-game win streak.

Make no mistake; Denver is, at worst, one of the five best teams in the NFL, and you could argue they are the best. The team has a short week, as they're next game is on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The short weeks are surely not popular among players in the NFL, and you can't blame them. One NFL game takes a toll on the body, and having a quick turnaround and another game just four days later isn't ideal. If nothing else, the game is at home and against a 2-6 team, so that's something, but the Broncos' Monday injury report isn't really painting a great picture right now.

The Denver Broncos have a ton of players as DNP on their Monday injury report

The players who are listed as limited are likely going to be good to go for Thursday, but, not only are Marvin Mims Jr, Patrick Surtain II, and Nate Adkins a DNP, but so are JT Gray, Brandon Jones, PJ Locke, and Riley Moss:

Monday's #LVvsDEN injury report:



Note: We did not practice today, so this report is an estimation.



📰 » https://t.co/Dzc4Woi0vT pic.twitter.com/euXciWJfr2 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 4, 2025

As of this very moment, the secondary appears to be banged up. The important thing to note here, though, is that the Broncos did not officially have a practice on Monday, so this is an estimation of what it would look like if they did practice.

What could be the case here is that the team is being extra careful with their players given the short week - it is possible that some of the DNPs from Monday are limited or even practicing in full on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming to town and are 2-6 on the season. QB Geno Smith has struggled this year, as he has just now evened out his touchdown-interception ratio. Smith now has thrown 11 touchdown passes on the year against 11 interceptions, which is a benchable stat-line.

With a win, the Broncos move to 8-2 on the season and would have about 10 days of rest before their ultra-important Week 11 showdown at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. It isn't out of the question for the Broncos to enter the bye at 9-2 and send the Chiefs home at 5-5.