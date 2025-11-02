This key Broncos starter just sent a clear message to the front office

Following signing a deal in Denver late in free agency, it seemed as though the league was no longer high on JK Dobbins. Injuries nagged at his season yet again in 2024, leading Dobbins to land in Denver without a clear guarantee of being the top running back on the depth chart. A pairing between Dobbins and the Broncos made sense, but no one saw his current level of production coming.

Entering Week 9 in Houston, Dobbins sits third in the NFL in rushing, a feat that seemed improbable when he landed with the Broncos. His current yardage pace would see him finish a top-10 rushing season in franchise history. Following a season of rushing futility, the Broncos are finding elite success from their running backs.

Dobbins is with the Broncos on just a one-year pact. and is lining himself up for quite the payday this spring. With the season almost half over, some conversations regarding this upcoming offseason have already begun. For JK Dobbins, this comes with questions regarding his future in Denver. Luckily for Broncos fans, they got the exact answer they wanted to hear.

JK Dobbins said he wants to end his career in Denver and stay with the Broncos

When asked about any upcoming contract extensions in Denver, Dobbins admitted that the idea of a new contract hasn't crossed his mind this early in the season. He did say just moments later that he wants to end his career as a member of the Denver Broncos. Despite having less than ten games played in orange and blue, Dobbins is clearly loving his time on Sean Payton's team.

Dobbins was very blunt with his assessment of the Broncos: "I hope to end my career here and be here for the rest of my time in the NFL. Far as extension and all that, though, I don't think about that. ... But, yeah, that would be nice, because I want to be in Denver. I love it. I love the fan base. I think the fan base and I have a connection. I love my teammates, and I also love -- I love Sean Payton. I love the owners."

The Broncos have struggled to maintain a strong, consistent backfield for a while. The duo of Dobbins and Harvey has produced nine scores this year and has been one of the NFL's best duos. The idea of a second year of the tandem should excite most Broncos fans.

For Denver, this would also help solve a longtime problem with a hopefully long-term solution. A three-year deal for Dobbins would secure him and Harvey for at least three more years. Regardless of how long the deal would be, a reunion of Dobbins and the Broncos would be one of the best moves George Paton could make before the season ends.