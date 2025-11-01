Broncos predicted to add even more Saints' players at NFL trade deadline

It's no secret that Sean Payton's Broncos teams have been filled with former Saints players and coaches. That isn't going to change, either. What Payton had built for years in New Orleans were top-flight teams, so it's understandable that he's brought some of that over into Denver.

Now 6-2 on the season. this appears to be the best Broncos' team since Super Bowl 50, and if the Broncos get to 7-2, there'd be legitimate chatter about them perhaps being actual contenders, as their Week 9 showdown against the Houston Texans promises to be a challenge.

And if you ask me, it'd be a failure if the Broncos' front office didn't make at least one notable move to improve this team. Well, Denver was recently predicted to land a pair of current New Orleans Saints players at the deadline.

Broncos predicted to add Rashid Shaheed and Taysom Hill from the Saints

Here is Jacob Camenker in USA TODAY on the Broncos predicted to swing trades for Rashid Shaheed and Taysom Hill:

NFL fans may be hoping that one of A.J. Brown, Chris Olave or Jaylen Waddle is traded ahead of the deadline. In reality, Shaheed may be the most likely wide-out to be traded, as the veteran speedster is playing on the final year of his contract with the Saints.

The Broncos should be interested in adding Shaheed to their offense. The team's receiver room has gotten a boost from the emergence of Troy Franklin, but Marvin Mims Jr. hasn't been as consistent as he was in 2024. That could prompt Denver to add more deep speed to its big-bodied receiving room, and Shaheed would compliment Courtland Sutton and Franklin well with his field-stretching abilities.

Shaheed never overlapped with Sean Payton in New Orleans, but he played in Pete Carmichael Jr.'s offense for two seasons with the Saints. Carmichael is now a senior offensive assistant with the Broncos.

Here's another trade the Saints and Broncos could consider. The Saints just signed 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis to the practice squad because they are thin at tight end. Could that prompt Sean Payton to acquire his former do-it-all, gadget weapon to provide depth at the position?

Hill is 35 years old and coming off an ACL tear. He's not as explosive as he was pre-injury – he has just 20 yards on 14 touches this season – but his unique skill set as a passer, runner and receiver would give Payton a fun weapon with which to work in an already solid Broncos offense.

The Saints wouldn't likely ask much for the veteran. It's just a matter of whether the Broncos are willing to pay whatever remains of the final year of Hill's four-year, $40 million deal with the Saints. -- Jacob Camenker

Rashid Shaheed would absolutely be a solid target. He's still 27 years old, is a free agent in 2026, and is someone who is a 'classic field-stretcher,' which is something the Broncos are looking for at the deadline.

Shaheed has already hauled in 39 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He's averaged nearly 15 yards per reception and has caught 12 touchdown passes in 41 games. Furthermore, he averages 55 receptions, 824 yards, and five touchdowns over a 17-game season, so he is a legitimate producer at the position.

He has a passer rating of 96.8 when targeted and has just three drops across his career. There really isn't much of a downside in adding Shaheed for the right price, but I do believe Taysom Hill is a bit overkill. He would have been a fun option three years ago, but he's fresh off of a knee injury and is in his mid-30s, so the appeal of Hill just isn't there anymore.

Where it's Shaheed or even Chris Olave, the Denver Broncos should add a Saints' wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline in a few days.