Despite Sean Payton believing that they are "stronger" in the wide receiver room than most people expect, the Denver Broncos still need a dynamic playmaker or two to drastically change how that room operates and produces on the field.

Courtland Sutton is the WR1 (for now) for Bo Nix and the Broncos. There are a lot of mixed reviews about him and his style of play, but he did have a good season in 2024.

While saying that, Denver needs a true WR1 for their young quarterback.

Sutton is inconsistent (at best) being the number one target and doesn't possess the dominance and abilities a true number one receiver has.

This 2025 NFL Draft Class may not be loaded with star talent and have the star power the previous draft classes have had, but there are a few playmakers that can make a true difference and become some of the best wide receivers in the league.

This includes national champion, Emeka Egbuka.

The Broncos need to whatever it takes to draft Emeka Egbuka

The wide receiver from Ohio State is arguably the best at his position and will make an instant impact on day one with the Broncos.

Even though Jeremiah Smith had most of the targets for the Buckeyes, Egbuka still managed to record 1,000 receiving yards and find the end-zone ten times.

Standing at 6'1 and weighing a little over 200 lbs, Egbuka had a 59.1% contested catch rate and 2.51 yards per route run, which graded out to be way above average for both metrics.

According to PFF and their mock draft analysis, Egbuka has been drafted to Denver 17% of the time, the second-most right behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is arguably the best route runner in the class, too. His ability to create separation against man coverage and win his matchup will greatly benefit Nix and the offense as Denver struggled to get open against man coverage.

Egbuka has a great release off the line of scrimmage and has the ability to take the top off the defense if asked to.

But what separates him from the other wide receivers in the class is his willingness and ferocious blocking ability at the position.

Egbuka has drawn comparisons to Lions' receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown due to this incredible trait, and Denver needs someone like this in the building.

Daniel Jeremiah has even touted him as the best "football player" in the draft, in terms of just doing whatever it takes to win. Egbuka is one to do it all and is a special talent.

He's a high-floor, versatile and savvy receiver Denver is in desperate need of and Payton will immediately fall in love with him.

While it does look unlikely (as of now, anything can change) that they will go in this direction, Egbuka would be the best wide receiver in Denver and have the most impact a rookie can have on their team in this year's draft class. Between his willingness and toughness as a run blocker and his great receiving ability, Egbuka can transform Denver's offense instantly.