This Broncos rookie might need a miracle to survive training camp

The Denver Broncos have a rich history of undrafted free agents showing up to training camp, making an impact, and cracking the 53-man roster. For more than two decades, this franchise has been a model when it comes to unearthing those who were overlooked in the NFL Draft. On top of the success the Broncos have had for more than 20 years, Sean Payton has also been a master of finding hidden gems in each rookie class.

But in 2025, an undrafted rookie cracking this Denver Broncos roster is going to be a very tall task.

The Broncos have a loaded roster with plenty of competition across the board, but one position group where guys might be fighting for practice squad spots only is at wide receiver.

You could choose any player in particular, but who is the longest of long shots? You don't have to look any further than former Utah and Utah State receiver/special teams ace Kyrese White.

Kyrese White is the longest of long shots at Broncos training camp

Out of every Denver Broncos undrafted rookie on the offensive side of the ball, seemingly nobody has longer odds of making the team than Kyrese White.

White is already older as a rookie (24), he didn't have much production in college as a receiver until his very last season, and he wasn't even signed right out of the NFL Draft.

In fact, White was a tryout player at a rookie minicamp for the Broncos who impressed enough to earn a spot on the 90-man roster. The Broncos signed three other receivers as undrafted free agents, and each one of them received a signing bonus of at least $10,000.

And a signing bonus of $10,000 would be considered on the extremely low end these days. But White is even further down the pecking order. There was no competition to sign him this offseason. The Broncos might have stumbled into something with a guy who spent the majority of his college career scraping and clawing for playing time.

White was a special teams player for both Utah and Utah State before finally getting some action as a receiver this past season. He has some experience in the return game as well and could potentially make some noise there.

But the Broncos don't have a clear opening on their 53-man roster right now for receivers. The top six spots are seemingly occupied by Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, rookie Pat Bryant, and veteran special teams ace Trent Sherfield. For an undrafted player to get on the field at receiver this year, it's going to require Herculean efforts day in and day out at training camp.

And perhaps White can impress to that degree, but he's going to need a miracle to make it happen.