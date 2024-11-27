This Bo Nix statistic absolutely destroys inaccurate pre-draft predictions
Bo Nix's ascension has really confused a lot of people, and the rookie QB is in the middle of destroying a lot of the pre-draft predictions that came his way. I am not sure how many times I have heard people use the term "checkdown merchant" when describing Bo Nix, but that was and still is an opinion that people have about the QB.
They argue that in college at Oregon, Bo Nix didn't push the ball down the field a lot and didn't have the arm talent to do so. They continued to argue that he wasn't asked to do a lot and isn't going to have a very high ceiling in the NFL.
Well, while his first two games were shaky, Nix has ascended into the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He's now outplayed Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and should be seen as the clear-cut favorite. It's hard to argue that anyone else is deserving of the award at this point.
And while Sean Payton's offense do scheme up a lot of "easy" completions, a lot of that this year has been due to the Broncos run game just not being consistent. That has forced Payton to do things like WR screens and those wheel routes out of the backfield to Marvin Mims. Doing those types of plays essentially create a run play without it actually being a run play.
Bo Nix is silencing a lot of doubters thus far
The other neat thing here is that Bo Nix ranks third in the NFL in completions of 20+ yards with 39. He's only behind Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson, two MVP candidates who have 41, and Sam Darnold, who has 43. Every other starting QB in the NFL has less 20+ yard completions than Bo Nix.
I don't know about you, but that does not sound like "checkdown merchant" to me. Nix also has the third-most passing attemps in the NFL. If Denver had a competent run game, that wouldn't happen. Here's the truth;
Bo Nix has silenced a lot of doubters, but those doubters are trying (and failing) to poke holes in what he's been able to do thus far. It's not been perfect, and it never will be, but he's outperformed expectations thus far and is currently playing the best QB that Broncos Country has seen in quite some time.
Only time will tell if Nix can continue to develop like this, but the early returns have us optimistic.