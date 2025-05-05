These unexpected Broncos veterans might not be a lock for the roster in 2025

The Denver Broncos might be in a position to see a few shocking veteran players not end up on their roster when the 2025 NFL Season begins. At the end of the day, the NFL is a business, and business decisions have to be made sometimes.

It's an unfortunate reality of this league, and it's not going away. The Denver Broncos truly have to be careful with some of the roster moves they make, as they could be on the cusp of turning into a legitimate contender in the 2025 NFL Season.

But that doesn't mean they can't make some shocking roster moves before then.

Are these veteran players not a lock for the roster?

John Franklin-Myers, DE

We got this interesting update about DE John Franklin-Myers from Chris Tomasson:

#Broncos DE John Franklin-Myers is spending several weeks this spring working out with pass-rush specialist BT Jordan in Dallas. Although JFM hasn’t been at Broncos offseason workouts, he could attend 2nd OTA session June 3-5 & definitely will be at June 10-12 mandatory minicamp. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) May 3, 2025

It does seem like Franklin-Myers is doing his 'own thing' thus far, and many have speculated if JFM could really want a new contract. He's got just one more year left on his deal and had a seven-sack, 18 QB hit season in 2024. JFM is a very good defensive end and someone I would personally love to see get a new deal, but with Denver having paid Jonathon Cooper and DJ Jones, and still likely paying Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto, Franklin-Myers could be the odd man out here.

The team used one of their 2025 NFL Draft picks on Sai'vion Jones, who could end up being their long-term DE replacement for Franklin-Myers. If a team out there comes calling about a potential trade, would the Broncos shy away? If Denver knows they aren't planning on retaining John Franklin-Myers, a trade might make sense.

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB

The Denver Broncos drafted RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft and will also likely see the return of 2024 fifth-round pick, Audric Estime. Behind those two would likely be Jaleel McLaughlin, who has some qualities of being a mismatch, 'Joker' type on offense, but we simply haven't seen McLaughlin emerge as one.

It's likely that is simply isn't all that good, and with Blake Watson and Tyler Badie breathing down his neck, and the possibility that Denver could simply sign or trade for another back, there is a world where Jaleel McLaughlin isn't on the roster when the 2025 NFL Season begins.

PJ Locke, SAF

PJ Locke was essentially benched in free agency this year when the Denver Broncos signed Talanoa Hufanga. Locke wasn't good in 2024, and with players like Devon Key and JL Skinner in the safety room, Locke might not even be guaranteed a backup spot.

The Broncos can also save a bit of change if they were to cut PJ Locke, so there could be multiple factors in him not being a slam-dunk for the roster in 2025. Could you imagine going from a starter to not on the roster in the following season? The NFL is a tough business.