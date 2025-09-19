These key Broncos free agent signings have disappointed everyone so far

Although we are only entering Week 3 of the 2025 season, it is hard to ignore the results of recent free agent signings for long. Oftentimes, it feels as though free agent signings are given almost no time to adjust and figure out their new home, leading to pretty quick and considerable criticism from fans and media talking heads alike.

The Broncos were one of the more active teams in free agency, making major additions on both sides of the football. The moves made by Sean Payton and George Paton received much attention in the media, typically with praise and recognition for their work.

With two weeks under their belt, however, a pair of the additions made by the Broncos have yet to show their value to the team. If these two continue to disappoint, it could create interesting conversations and decisions to be made by the coaching staff and front office alike.

Evan Engram and Dre Greenlaw have been disappointng in their time in Denver so far

Arguably, the two biggest signings made by the Broncos this offseason were Dre Greenlaw and Evan Engram, but neither has lived up to the hype so far, especially Engram. Sean Payton talked an incredible amount about a "joker" on offense: a multi-dimensional offensive piece that can provide a major lift to the unit and be a stable piece for Bo Nix.

Some had hoped that Engram would finally solve Denver's longtime issue at tight end. So far, the only "joker" that Evan Engram has portrayed is pulling a fast one on the Broncos and their fans. In two games so far, he has racked up four receptions for 33 yards. For a player who is set to make $11.5 million this season, the Broncos are going to need considerably more from him, or his stint in Denver will be laughably short.

As for Greenlaw, he hasn't even seen the field yet. Denver's defense is already one of the NFL's best without him, but imagine what it could be if he were on the field? He had an injury scare before camp, hurt himself between the end of the preseason and Week 1, and has yet to see the field for the Broncos. He is increasingly unlikely to play this week and doesn't seem to have a clear path back to the field.

To compound this issue, inside linebacker has been a major issue for the Broncos early on, and Alex Singleton is playing at a bench-able level. Until the Broncos see Greenlaw healthy, there isn't anyone to bench Singleton in favor of. Not only does Greenlaw being off the field hurt Denver by not having his enormous talent playing, but it forces them to keep a struggling veteran in the lineup. Greenlaw has been a major letdown so far.