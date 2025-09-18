Crucial Broncos player set to return from injury (and it's not who you think)

The Denver Broncos' offense is getting some reinforcements on Sunday against the Chargers, and it might not be who everyone expects.

The Broncos have been without tight end Nate Adkins through the first two weeks of the season, a versatile offensive weapon for Sean Payton who does a lot of dirty work as a blocker but also plays a key role on special teams.

The first injury report of the week for the Broncos heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Chargers had some obviously unfortunate updates, such as Evan Engram being listed as a DNP with a back injury, but Adkins was listed as a full participant. The Swiss Army Knife is coming back at a crucial time for Denver's offense.

Broncos getting Nate Adkins back for Week 3 matchup against Chargers

It's not exactly going to receive the most fanfare of any injury-related news going on around the NFL this week, but Adkins is quietly very important for the Denver Broncos' offensive operation.

Sean Payton had this to say about him earlier in the offseason:

"I think quietly, Nate was one of those players that I don’t know got a lot of attention, and yet there was a lot of respect around the league and in the locker room for the way he did a number of things. So it’ll be good to get him back when we do."



- Broncos HC Sean Payton (via team PR)

Part of the vision for Adkins this season is going to be playing the fullback position on top of his duties as a tight end who can move around the formation. With veteran Michael Burton on season-ending injured reserve, Adkins will play an even more versatile role than we've seen in the past.

And perhaps he could even play a bigger role as a receiver.

Adkins had 14 receptions last year for 115 yards and three touchdowns. He played 420 offensive snaps (38 percent) along with 280 special teams snaps (59 percent). And if he's fully ready to go without limitations against the Chargers, we should see him on the field a ton.

The Broncos have Evan Engram obviously dealing with a back issue this week and a calf issue the week before that. They've called up Adam Prentice off the practice squad for the first couple of weeks this season, and that will probably be on hold with Adkins back in the fold this week.

We'll see just how significant of an impact Adkins is capable of making, but he could be one of those players who helps the offensive operation with or without the ball coming his way.