The Denver Broncos do have some key roster decisions left as the 2025 NFL Offseason rolls on.

This roster is among the best in the NFL, but the work is far from done, as the coaching staff and perhaps even the front office still have some key decisions remaining before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

There are many to be made, but these are the three key decisions that stick out as the most urgent and important.

These critical roster decisions are remaining for the Broncos to figure out

How does the RB rotation and room look in 2025?

The team's RB rotation was pretty clear before the team signed JK Dobbins, but with Dobbins now in the picture, how will the rotation and room as a whole look? Does Dobbins begin the year as the starter with the primary carries?

Is Dobbins more of a RB2 option given his injury history? What about the third back? Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin might both have a strong case for that position. It's absolutely not a bad problem to have at all, but Denver will need to figure out the pecking order here.

And it's going to be crucial that they make the right moves, as an efficient and consistent run game was missing from this team in 2024.

What will the secondary look like?

Two major additions in the secondary included Jahdae Barron and Talanoa Hufanga. Denver absolutely has the best secondary on paper in the NFL, but it could make the roster status of other players quite murky. Does the team entertain any trade offers, if they come, for players like Damarri Mathis or Ja'Quan McMilian?

Do the Broncos actually start Barron in the slot, or could he compete with Riley Moss for the outside CB2 job? Like the RB rotation, this is not a bad problem to have, but with how many competent players the team has here, it's going to be insanely important that Vance Joseph and the other coaches are able to put players in the positions they perform the best in.

Does the team make a major move along the defensive line?

I ask because all of Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach are slated to be free agents at the end of the season. There is just no way that Denver extends all four, right? If they don't plan on it, could we see a major DL move in the works?

Denver could surely roll into the 2025 NFL Season with all four players under their current contracts, but an extension or two would be ideal. If you asked me, Denver extending Allen and Bonitto would be the key moves to make here if the team did plan on two contract moves.

They drafted defensive end Sai'vion Jones in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many have said he's Franklin-Myers' long-term replacement. Overall, the unit is elite, but there are moves to be made here.