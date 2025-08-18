These Broncos starters could be in danger of losing their jobs approaching 2025

The Denver Broncos could see some of their current, assumed starters lose their jobs at some point before or during the 2025 season.

The Broncos are set to field one of the best starting lineups in the NFL, but that does not mean everything is set in stone at the moment. No NFL team is perfect, and part of what makes this league so tough is figuring out which 22 players are the best at any given time.

Could these current Denver Broncos' starters be at risk of losing their jobs at some point?

Are these Denver Broncos' starters on thin ice?

Luke Wattenberg, C

The Denver Broncos have an elite offensive line and were a top-notch pass-blocking team in the 2025 NFL Season. Luke Wattenberg was in the middle of all of this, as he was an elite pass-blocking center but was a liability in the run game. Funnily enough, backup center Alex Forsyth is the complete opposite - he's a menance as a run blocker but isn't a great pass blocker. If you think about it, Denver already has four very good pass blocking linemen in Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey.

They could plug Forsyth into the lineup and improve their run game immediately, and that improvement in the run game might be worth however much they lose in pass blocking.

Alex Singleton, ILB

Alex Singleton broke his thumb earlier in the offseason and is coming off of a torn ACL. It's safe to say that the 2025 season is probably his last in Denver, as he's a free agent. Well, Levelle Bailey, one of the backups at the position, has had himself a very strong offseason and is trending toward being a starter at some point for the Broncos. He's younger, more athletic, and obviously has a ton of upside, but you wonder if Denver would be willing to make the move now? There is no guarantee that Singleton is back to his old self pre-ACL injury.

If not, Levelle Bailey is the next man up.

Ja'Quan McMillian, CB

With Jahdae Barron in the picture, Denver could be looking at a new slot cornerback. Barron has had a nice offseason, and it seems like Ja'Quan McMillian has been boom or bust. He'll give up a long reception but will then follow that up with an interception or another great player.

The neat thing with Barron is that he can play all over the secondary, but he is expected to start in the slot. At some point, Denver might give their first-round draft pick the starting duties.