The Denver Broncos schedule didn't get insanely hard or anything. Sure, it's a 'first place schedule,' but it's also not noticeably harder than the schedule from 2025. Yes, Denver will have some tough games, as the first six are unfathomably hard, but the schedule in its entirety is solid.

There will be a realistic chance that the Broncos again win, let's say, 12 games or more, for the second season in a row. Since the start of the 2024 regular season, Denver is on a 12-win pace, having won 10 games in 2024 and 14 in 2025.

Besides the first six games being hard and the remaining slate being rather easy, which is what we've primarily been talking about, there is another advantage that has, frankly, been hiding in plain sight.

Denver Broncos scheduled time slots get a lot more normal after Week 6

Across the first six games, which include contests against Kansas City, Jacksonville, Los Angeles (N), San Francisco, Los Angeles (A), and Seattle, the Broncos will be in a night time slot for three of those games.

Denver will be on Monday Night Football in Week 1, Sunday Night Football in Week 3, and Thursday Night Football in Week 6. It's going to be an action-packed six weeks, for better or for worse. Denver will have a short week after facing the Chargers in Week 5, returning home to host the Seahawks on TNF in Week 6, and that comes after being on MNF and SNF as well.

It's going to be a tough stretch, even if you think the Broncos are the best team in the league. Finishing 4-2 or better would be ideal, but 4-2 does feel like the 'floor' for these games. Anything less would put the team at a disadvantage, as they lost three regular season games all of 2025.

However, after Week 6, from Week 7 and on, the Broncos are currently slated to play on Sunday in either a 1 PM ET or 4:05/4:25 PM ET slot, with the lone exceptions being the Week 12 Black Friday Game, and the Week 16 Christmas Day Game, but both are on Friday, with one being at a semi-normal time of 3:00 PM ET, and the other one being at 4:30 PM ET.

Weeks 17 and 18 are currently in a 'TBD - Flex Game' slot, meaning the NFL has not chosen a date or time yet, and that's typically because the final games of the regular season can have high-stakes playoff implications, so the league wants to keep their options open in that regard.

But at the moment, Denver will get a ton of 'normal' windows for games after Week 6. They'll have six games beginning in Week 7 that would begin in the 4:00 PM ET hour, and another two games kicking off at 1:00 PM ET. While this may not seem like much, it does present a rather consistent schedule that Denver benefits from.

Weeks 17 and 18 could end up being wacky times, but there's really only so many different date/time combinations that the NFL could slide the Broncos into.