The Denver Broncos must swing a trade for this NFC West wide receiver

I would assume that the Denver Broncos could upgrade their WR room if the right situation was available. Could this be the one? We have seen a ton of wide receiver trades in the NFL in recent years, and many notable names have gotten moved, but not nearly for the price that you may think.

Recently, the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders agreed to a trade to send WR Deebo Samuel to Washington for a measly 5th round pick. This could actually be huge and great news for the Denver Broncos even though they missed out on Samuel.

Here is some great information from Andrew Siciliano regarding the compensation for many of the recent wide receiver trades in the NFL:

Stefon Diggs + 5th + 6th - 2nd

Jahan Dotson + 5th - 3rd + 7th + 7th — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 2, 2025

DK Metcalf has long been thought of a player that is going to get traded this offseason as the Seattle Seahawks turn the page with certain players. There have already been some NFL teams who have checked in on Metcalf. He is still 27 years old and has made two Pro Bowls in his six-year career.

He has played in 97 regular season games, catching 438 passes for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. Metcalf averages 4.5 receptions and 65.2 yards per game, and averages 1,108 yards per 17-game season.

Furthermore, he's got three 1,000-yard seasons in his career, and has never finished a season with fewer than 900 yards or five touchdowns. At 6'4" and 235 pounds, there may not be a more physically imposing player at wide receiver than DK Metcalf, who is a hyper-athlete and rana 4.33 40-yard dash.

He has missed just three regular season games in his NFL career and is a true no. 1 at the position.

What makes Metcalf so appealing in my opinion is that he is a bigger, faster, stronger, younger, and overall better player than Courtland Sutton. And being that the Seahawks seem prepared to trade Metcalf for the right price, I would have to assume that they would not hate getting a WR back in the deal. To be fair to Seattle, they won 10 games in 2024 and are a decent team, so they probably don't want to tear-down their WR room, as one of their long-time players, Tyler Lockett, may not be with the team in 2025.

And when you look at some of the prices that top WRs have gone for in recent trades, I cannot imagine that DK Metcalf would be all that expensive. I bet the Denver Broncos could package Courtland Sutton and a couple of late-round picks for DK Metcalf and a late round pick. Sutton still has a good bit of value and is cheaper than Metcalf.

This is the offseason for the Broncos to be a bit aggressive in giving Bo Nix better overall weapons. I struggle to see a clear downside in the team trading for DK Metcalf, one of the more electric wide receivers in the NFL.