The Denver Broncos have won free agency thus far, but in the good way

The Denver Broncos came into the free agency period with clear needs to fill, and they have filled them in a big way. Have they won free agency thus far? In many instances, teams who end up being 'winners' of free agency usually stink it up the following year, and that's what makes free agency so tough - spending a ton of money and signing a plethora of players can be dangerous.

Free agency, ideally, should be used for modestly filling roster holes that weren't filled in the NFL Draft. A team that is built the right way and for the long-term is built through the NFL Draft. But as we know, not every NFL Draft pick pans out.

And that's why pretty much every single team makes free agency deals. Well, the Broncos have done a nice job in the NFL Draft in recent years, as many of their high-end players like Bo Nix, Marvin Mims Jr, Jonathon Cooper, Quinn Meinerz, Nik Bonitto, and Patrick Surtain II were all recent draft picks.

But just because Denver has emerged as a top team in this regard, does not mean they won't dip into free agency...

The Broncos have done free agency the right way...

Denver really hasn't gone too crazy in free agency. While they have made a trio of high-end deals with external free agents, they haven't been throwing money out the window and have signed specific players that fill the weakest parts of their roster.

Just ask yourself; what were the main weaknesses on the Broncos roster entering the offseason?

The three positions that could have immediately come to mind would be tight end, inside linebacker, and safety, right? Denver had notable weaknesses at all three positions, but just a few days into free agency, those weaknesses have mostly disappeared.

The Denver Broncos made smart, measured deals for Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Evan Engram. All three players are expected to be immediate contributors, and Hufanga could end up being a long-term fixture on the backend. Both Greenlaw and Engram aren't likely going to be here for the next five years, but it's likely that their contracts allow the Broncos to move on from them after two years if needed.

Getting the players into the building is great, but also crafting a reasonably contract is hugely important here as well. With the team still dealing with a bit of dead cap from the Russell Wilson deal, it's likely that the contracts of Hufanga and Greenlaw aren't carrying a ton of guaranteed money. The Broncos have shown a strong ability to offer contracts that don't financially ruin the team.

Overall, when you look at the team's roster needs and who they signed, and for the price that they got them, it's hard to find another team that has 'won' free agency more than the Denver Broncos.