The Broncos can get the ultimate revenge on Russell Wilson during 2025 season

The Denver Broncos could see their former QB, Russell Wilson, during the 2025 NFL Season. Could they get some revenge? As of now, we do not know when and during what time the Denver Broncos will play their games, but we do know their opponents.

In 2025, they are playing the entirety of the NFC East division, which featured the two teams in the NFC Championship Game in 2024. Their games against the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles are going to be tough, but the other two against the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys may not be all that tough.

The Broncos play the Giants in 2025...

And of course, Russell Wilson is now on the New York Giants, making it three teams in as many seasons for Wilson, and four teams in five seasons. Wilson signed a one-year deal with the G-Men after a mildly successful season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers did end up making the postseason in 2024, but they lost their last five games of the season, and the team let Wilson sign with the Giants and their other QB, Justin Fields, signed with the New York Jets. Pittsburgh is now waiting on, it seems, for Aaron Rodgers to sign with them. Even with Wilson and Fields leading the team to 10 wins neither was re-signed by the team.

Russell Wilson came over in a trade in the 2022 NFL Offseason, and it's obvious that George Paton thought Wilson had a lot of good football left in him. To be fair to Paton, many GMs would have made that exact trade. Following a 11-19 record in 30 starts across two seasons, the Broncos ripped the Band-Aid off and cut Wilson before much of that contract extension kicked in.

Denver reset with Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Russell Wilson has not been able to settle into a new team. Now entering his age-37 season, the once-elite Wilson is a shell of his former self. He's slower and not nearly as elusive, so when Denver hosts New York, the hope here should be that Russell Wilson is under center and is running for his life.

The Broncos had the best pass rush in the NFL in 2024, and if that continues in 2025, it could be a long day at the office for "DangeRuss" and the entire New York Giants offense. Could Denver get some revenge on Wilson in the 2025 NFL Season?