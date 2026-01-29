The Broncos chances at landing 3-time Pro Bowler have never felt more real

The Denver Broncos have to add an explosive element in the passing game this offseason. It's clear that the offense as a whole is missing, at least, a legitimate running threat and at least one notable weapon. There are truly endless possibilities in terms of which players could end up on the team.

But with a good bit of cap space and draft picks, the Broncos front office has no excuse - they have to execute a solid offseason and fill the necessary needs, as the Broncos are now right in the middle of a wide-open Super Bowl window.

Taking advantage of that window is what great teams do. With Bo Nix still on his rookie deal and Russell Wilson's contract totally off the books, the time to strike is now. Well, Denver may have to actually swing a major trade to find a difference-maker on offense, but the team's chances at landing a key upgrade have never felt more real.

AJ Brown could be on the move this offseason, and the Denver Broncos should make the trade

Joel Corry in CBS Sports outlined some of the financials surrounding AJ Brown in a list of other top players who could be on the move:



The Eagles have an affinity for structuring contracts with multiple option bonuses. This choice creates more bonus proration than with other contract structures. Option bonuses are prorated over the life of contract for a maximum of five years just like signing bonuses. Although the Eagles are comfortable with having significant amounts of dead money each year, trading Brown before June 2 would add $27,161,609 to their 2026 salary cap obligations with the bonus proration from his 2027 through 2029 contracts accelerating forward.





Regardless of the timing of a 2026 trade, the Eagles would be getting a $5.49 million cap credit in 2027 because an option for the dummy/voiding 2031 contract year wouldn't be picked up and the associated $27.45 million payment (i.e. option bonus) wouldn't be made. This type of thing is occurring with the 49ers in 2026 because of trading Deebo Samuel to the Commanders without exercising an option in 2025 for a future voiding contract year.

Financially, it's not an ideal trade for Philly to make, but the writing is likely on the wall, as AJ Brown as expressed frustration multiple times during his tenure, and for good reason. Philly's passing attack has never really found consistency, and Brown has not been able to hit the 1,100 yard mark since 2023, his second year with the team.

Brown is an elite wide receiver who has 8,029 yards across seven seasons in the NFL. Across his first two years with the Eagles, Brown had nearly 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. He's had just 2,082 yards and 14 touchdowns since.

The Denver Broncos need a threat like this on the outside, as they don't have a legitimate no. 1 target, and that's precisely who Brown is. With Philly yet again set to undergo some sort of chance on the offensive side of the ball, that could force GM Howie Roseman to make a bold move.

To be honest, the Eagles don't really need two top-tier wide receivers in Brown in DeVonta Smith, and with Brown clearly not being happy, he could be on the move, and this would be the type of move that takes Denver's offense to the next level.

Bo Nix actually led the NFL in passing attempts in 2025, so it's not like Denver doesn't throw the ball. Getting a well-rounded, elite WR like AJ Brown feels like a realistic possibility this offseason.