The 2025 Broncos have clear similarities to recent Chiefs' Super Bowl team

The Denver Broncos are fielding what is clearly the best, most complete defense in the NFL, as this unit is able to do everything well, but the best thing they do is get to the QB. With 46 sacks on the season, they lead the NFL and are on pace to break the all-time sack record.

However, many have complained about the inconsistent offense, and it wasn't just a Week 10 performance that they reference, as the unit has failed to sustain much success during the season, needing multiple fourth quarter comebacks to get where they are.

But building a complete NFL team is quite the challenge, so every single Super Bowl team has had flaws, and that isn't going to change. The 2025 Denver Broncos do feel a lot like the 2015 team, as the defense is the primary reason for winning, but the offense just barely did enough. In fact, there is a recent Super Bowl team that also is a bit similar to the Broncos as well.

The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs and 2025 Denver Broncos won (and win) with defense

Yes, the last Chiefs' Super Bowl team is actually a bit similar to the Denver Broncos of this year, which is interesting. The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs were not a hugely dominant team by any means - they averaged just 21.8 points per game, which ranked just 15th in the NFL. They allowed 17.3 points per game, which was the third-best mark in the league.

As of now, the 2025 Denver Broncos average 23.5 points per game, which ranks 17th, and they allow 17.3 points per game, which also ranks third. In 2023, the Chiefs won their 11 games by 114 total points, which came out to an average margin of victory of 10.36 points.

Thus far in 2025, the Broncos have won eight games by a combined 66 points, which comes out to an average margin of victory of 8.25 points. In 2023, Patrick Mahomes didn't exactly have the most efficient season, either. He threw 27 touchdowns, but did have 14 interceptions.

Well, here in 2025, Bo Nix hasn't actually had the most efficient season, either. Funnily enough, he is on pace to throw for 14 interceptions, but he's also on pace to toss 31 touchdowns. While you might not see much value in this comparison, it does fit in a few ways.

I am not saying the Broncos are going to win the Super Bowl or anything, but there are multiple instances of a team similar to the 2025 Broncos that did go on to win it all.