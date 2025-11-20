Texans may have just handed Broncos the perfect solution to JK Dobbins problem

The good news for the Denver Broncos is that the Houston Texans may have just gift-wrapped a solution to the team's JK Dobbins problem. The bad news? Well, the bad news is that the Broncos have one of the lowest waiver wire spots in the NFL.

The Texans have waived running back Dameon Pierce, a former fourth-round pick out of Florida who was one of the league's best backs as a rookie back in 2022. He had over 1,100 yards from scrimmage for Houston, averaged 72.2 yards per game on the ground, and unfortunately, just couldn't sustain success with the new coaching staff.

Now, the Texans have let him go, subjecting him to the waiver wire where someone is certainly going to scoop him up before the Broncos can, right? Right?

Broncos may have been gift-wrapped a RB solution with Dameon Pierce hitting the waiver wire

Up to this point, the Broncos have actually not given any indication that they plan on doing anything to supplement their current running back group. The Broncos lost JK Dobbins to injured reserve, but already had three other backs on the 53-man roster in RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie. And those were the three guys they trusted to get the job done against Kansas City.

And they did.

Frankly, the Broncos probably won't add anyone at this point in the year that is going to light it up for them, but the idea of Dameon Pierce is at least more interesting than pretty much any other idea that preceded it in the wake of the JK Dobbins injury news.

Pierce has had actual success as a back in this league, and is just 25 years old. He had a 92-yard run just last season, but for whatever reason, couldn't find favor under DeMeco Ryans and his staff.

Whether it's the running scheme or a personality clash, or a combination of things, Pierce is now going to be playing for a new team. That new team could be the Denver Broncos if he lasts long enough on the waiver wire. With a 9-2 record, the Broncos will be the last ones to get a shot at him.

There are undoubtedly other teams out there that need a running back, but do any of them need a back as desperately as Denver? Maybe the division rivals in Los Angeles and Kansas City have arguments as being even more desperate than the Broncos right now.

One way or another, the Broncos should at least give it a shot and put in a claim on Pierce, and see what happens. He would provide a nice option as a big-bodied back with some upside who can also be an asset in the return game.