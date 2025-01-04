With their encouraging 2024 season, the Denver Broncos have easily leapfrogged teams in the AFC hierarchy for the present and long-term. We obviously will not count teams that the Denver Broncos have already been "above" if you will.

The team has taken a huge step forward in 2024, as their encouraging rookie QB and rookie class overall, coupled with their stout roster-building and elite coaching has set this team up in a great spot for the long-term. They have built their roster the right way and are set up for success.

In fact, their 2024 season has gone so well that they've passed certain teams in the AFC hierarchy.

Teams the Broncos have leapfrogged in AFC hierarchy in 2024 and beyond

New York Jets

The New York Jets seemed to have a glimmer of hope about three weeks into the 2024 NFL Season. They were 2-1 and surely thought they would beat the Denver Broncos in Week 4. Denver won in a thriller, and that has totally ruined their season. Having now fired their head coach and general manager, the Jets are rudderless and are approaching a likely rebuild.

New York may also may cut QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams. They do have a ton of talent on their roster, but they have virtually zero appeal for the long-term and have to hire a new HC and GM for 2025 and beyond.

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has played one full season in the NFL. He's now in year five. He's a good QB, but he and the Miami Dolphins are notorious for struggling in the cold, and they've had virtually zero playoff success over the last two seasons. This team is not built well for the long-term; they have an injury-prone QB who is a bit undersized and has an average arm.

They are not stout in the trenches and just do not provide a lot of hope that they can sustain success in the NFL. Had Tagovailoa not had to miss any time this season, the Dolphins probably have double-digit wins and are already in the postseason. He does have a career winning record, but the best ability is availability, and that isn't something the Dolphins' QB provides. If you surveyed 15 NFL General Managers, I bet most would take the Denver Broncos current and future situation over the Dolphins'.

Houston Texans

The Denver Broncos are the 2023 version of the Houston Texans, but the Houston Texans have some serious issues. Heck, I am not sure CJ Stroud is better than Bo Nix at this point. Furthermore, the Texans' offensive line is atrocious, and as we all know, being stout in the trenches in a must in the NFL.

If you ask me, the Broncos have an advantage at QB, head coach, and along the offensive line. Those are all long-term 'musts' for a team to succeed in the NFL. In my opinion, the Denver Broncos have overtaken the Houston Texans in the AFC hierarchy.

Cincinnati Bengals

Walk with me here. We did nearly see Bo Nix go toe-to-toe and blow-for-blow with Joe Burrow. Here's the thing, though; Joe Burrow has Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Bo Nix has Courtland Sutton and... Devaughn Vele? Troy Franklin? The occasional Marvin Mims Jr?

The Cincinnati Bengals are also a poorly-built team - they always seem to need another starter or two along the offensive line and have a bad defensive front - evidenced by their poor defense. The Bengals' ownership is also pretty cheap, and there have been a ton of NFL Draft whifs by Duke Tobin.

If you ask yourself objectively which team is better set up for long-term success, it's the Denver Broncos. They have the advantage in the trenches, coaching, in the front office, and with their ownership. It's not close.