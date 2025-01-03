Broncos star player has perfect response to being snubbed of the Pro Bowl

The Denver Broncos had three extremely deserving players make it to the Pro Bowl this season with cornerback Pat Surtain II, return specialist Marvin Mims, and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto being selected for the annual NFL All-Star game. But the snubs list is unfortunately long, and it includes one player who might be arguably the best at his position group in the 2024 season: Zach Allen.

Allen has had a borderline legendary season for interior defensive linemen, at least over the last 20 years. In fact, Denver Broncos PR pointed out that Allen is one of only five players -- at all -- with 40-plus QB hits since 2006.

With a QB hit against the Chiefs, @TheZALLEN44 would become the fifth player since 2006 with 40+ QB hits in a season.



He would join Nick Bosa (2022), T.J. Watt (2020), Aaron Donald (2018) and J.J. Watt (four times).



There is absolutely no question that Allen was deserving of Pro Bowl recognition and while it's true that part of the vote is the responsibility of the fans, players and coaches also have a say in who makes it to the Pro Bowl.

Allen has been awesome all season for the Broncos and while it's undoubtedly disappointing for him to not be rewarded for his efforts with the Pro Bowl recognition, he had the perfect response on Twitter/X.

Zach Allen focused on All-Pro, Super Bowl with Broncos after Pro Bowl snub

Thank you Baldy, hopefully we can get All Pro and a Super Bowl @Broncos https://t.co/vnjPcEGlRz — Zach Allen (@TheZALLEN44) January 2, 2025

It's the perfect response from Allen, who can use his Pro Bowl snub as a chip on his shoulder going into this last game against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs are expected to rest a number of key starters, it's uncertain at this point whether or not they will have their stellar interior offensive line trio of Joe Thuney, Creed Humphries, and Trey Smith. If those guys don't play on Sunday, Allen might be able to post 3-plus sacks in back-to-back games.

Heck, maybe even if they do play...He's been that good this year.

The Broncos signed Allen in what was honestly a bit of a controversial move last offseason when they let Dre'Mont Jones walk in free agency to the Seattle Seahawks. Allen had familiarity with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and the Broncos gave him a pretty fair deal considering his production to that point.

But since arriving in Denver, Allen has continued to evolve into an even better player than we saw late in his time with the Cardinals. He has a career-high in sacks (8.5), tackles for loss (15), QB hits, and pressures (46). Allen has been outstanding for Denver this year and while we're talking about a Pro Bowl snub today, we should probably be talking about why he's not in Defensive Player of the Year talks.