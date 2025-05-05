Stud Broncos player makes his desires loud and clear on social media

The Denver Broncos fielded one of the best defenses in the NFL 2024, and one of the key players is making his desires loud and clear. Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers had a great year in 2024, racking up a career-high seven sacks to go along with 40 tackles, eight takles for loss, and 18 QB hits.

He also did this in just 46% of the defensive snaps. Well, the Denver Broncos have gotten to work paying players along their defensive line, as they have already paid DJ Jones and Jonathon Cooper, and it's mostly expected that Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto will also get long-term deals.

This could mean that the team could decline to extend the contract of Franklin-Myers, who is a free agent following 2025, and he made his desires about this loud and clear the other day, as he re-tweeted this tweet regarding an extension.

@J_FranklinMyers was an absolute beast for our defense last year. He deserves an extension, PAY THE MAN his money. 💰 — Haysuess (@suess303) May 3, 2025

Should the Denver Broncos pay John Franklin-Myers?

John Franklin-Myers is making his desires loud and clear, essentially telling the entire world that he believes he is deserving of an extension. He is on the last year of a two-year, $15 million extension he signed with the team, and he'll get $10 million this season.

Franklin-Myers is still just 28 years old and absolutely has another few years of prime football left in him, but given that Denver has other priorities along the defensive line, we might not see the front office touch JFM's deal. The worst-case scenario here is that JFM somehow holds out and simply refuses to participate.

We have seen this from time to time with players across the NFL, so this would not be a huge shock if Franklin-Myers did this. At the end of the day, I believe the veteran won't do anything crazy and will report and end up playing out the last year of his deal, but it does not seem like he is thrilled with not getting an extension.