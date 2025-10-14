Struggling Broncos rookie has been a virtual non-factor through six games

The Denver Broncos escaped London with a win over the New York Jets and improved to 4-2 despite struggling mightily on offense.

Bo Nix played well, but the rest around him didn't execute. From the offensive line (specifically Matt Peart) to the playmakers, the offense was inconsistent, and that is putting it nicely.

Sean Payton didn't even have a good day calling plays, which in the second half almost cost them the game. Most of it was due to the players' execution and the lack of support surrounding the young quarterback. One of the players that the Broncos drafted with the 74th overall pick was supposed to be a receiver who was going to help Nix and this passing attack for this season.

Broncos need more from rookie WR Pat Bryant than they're getting so far

Many in the fan base were excited to see Pat Bryant play this season, with people comparing him to Michael Thomas and others alike. Let's just say, we haven't seen much of it.

It has not looked good for someone that has been hyped up going into his rookie season, as Pat Bryant has recorded four receptions for 40 yards. He's tied for first in the wide receiver room for penalties, including a huge false start on 3rd &1 against the Jets in London.

Sean Payton just walked over to chew out rookie WR Pat Bryant for his false start penalty that turned third and 1 into third and 6. Then a hold on Peart and a punt from their own 45. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) October 12, 2025

According to PFF grades, Bryant is the fifth-lowest graded player on the entire offense with a 52.2 offense grade. He has a 58.4 receiving grade, which ranks second-worst in the wide receiver room, just ahead of Trent Sherfield Sr.

His offensive grade ranks sixth-worst among the 2025 rookie wide receivers.

I was very critical of the pick when Denver selected him, but I was also aware that there are some things he does well. For example, the only route he really excels at is slants, on which three of his four catches have been.

That negative side of that is we need more out of him than just slants. On Monday Night Football against the Bengals, Troy Aikman even joked around about how Bryant only runs slants after watching him run a bad fade route in the red zone.

For a receiving room that still needs help due to the inconsistencies they have week in and week out, Bryant was selected to be that guy to stabilize that room a bit. Drafting someone with a top 100 pick, you would expect contributions from him, but Denver has not seen it whatsoever.

Bryant has had costly penalties and has not been a threat in the passing game. His run-blocking skills are great, but Nix needs another target to rely on.

He has an average separation of 2.4 yards, which is below league average, and with his only intermediate target (10-19 air yards), the separation was 1.2 yards.

The Broncos are going to need their 74th overall pick to step up and make plays for the offense. He's been a virtual non-factor for them through six games, as his numbers have indicated that he has not been playing well whatsoever.